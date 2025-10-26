MMA News Roundup – Tom Aspinall Silences 13K Fans Boos; Mackenzie Dern Confirms Next Fight; Telegram CEO Reacts to Umar Nurmagomedov Win at UFC 321

UFC 321 is in the books, and the card wasn’t without drama. From Tom Aspinall’s controversial title defense to a new champion’s next move and even a tech billionaire’s unexpected Octagon moment, the event had everything. In this edition of our MMA News Roundup, we take a look at the chaos in Abu Dhabi!

Because when a champion gets booed, another rises, and when a Nurmagomedov wins, the MMA world pays attention. So let’s dive in, starting with a heavyweight showdown that ended in disbelief and frustration before it even began.

Tom Aspinall goes off at the UFC 321 crowd as the main event ends in disappointment

The Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi was packed with 13,220 fans expecting fireworks in the heavyweight main event. But instead of a knockout, they got confusion and boos. Tom Aspinall‘s first undisputed title defense ended in disaster after Ciryl Gane accidentally poked him in both eyes late in the opening round.

Unable to continue, Aspinall was forced to tell the cage-side doctor, “I can’t see,” leading referee Jason Herzog to wave off the fight as a no-contest. Yet instead of sympathy, the Brit faced a chorus of jeers. That’s when he snapped.

As shared by Damon Martin on X, Aspinall was heard exclaiming, “Guys I just got f— poked knuckle deep in the eyeball. Why are you booing? What am I supposed to do about it? I didn’t do the f— poke. I can’t see. This is bulls—. The fight was just getting going. Complete bulls—. I’m pi–d off.”

Before the eye poke, the fight had been competitive. Gane’s leg kicks were sharp, his jab split Aspinall’s nose early, and his footwork was crisp. Aspinall, meanwhile, pressed forward, looking for the clinch and that signature takedown that’s ended so many of his fights. But then, in a blink, it was all over.

As per reports, Aspinall was later taken to a local hospital, the belt remaining his by technicality, though hardly in celebration. The champion’s frustration was understandable; he wasn’t beaten, but he didn’t win either. And the division, which he swore to get moving again, is once again on pause.

Mackenzie Dern sets her sights on Tatiana Suarez as the newly crowned champion lays out her next move

While Tom Aspinall dealt with the frustration and disappointment of a lackluster start to his reign, Mackenzie Dern, once doubted and dismissed, is now the UFC strawweight champion! Her unanimous decision win over Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321 wasn’t just redemption; it was proof that evolution pays off. Outstriking Jandiroba 247-152, Dern’s jab was surgical, her movement measured, and her composure elite. Even when taken down nine times, she stayed calm, getting right back to her feet every time. For a fighter once known only for submissions, this was a statement.

In her post-fight interview, Dern reflected on the victory with honesty as she stated, “I feel like I did everything I could do with the fight, you know, but it’s the judges, you know, and it’s like, I felt like I could win. I felt like the fight could be mine, but I wanted to get a knockout and I wanted to be like a champion with a submission or knockout so no one could say anything, you know, and it’s like… with MMA and the critics and just the fans, you know, it’s always gonna be like that.”

But that humility quickly turned into focus. When asked who she wanted next, Dern didn’t hesitate to name Tatiana Suarez — the 11-1 contender fresh off a win over Amanda Lemos. As per the newly crowned queen of the strawweights, “I don’t know how much my word and my decisions get into play, but I’m here to defend it, so whoever gets sent to me, you know, I’ll be ready for it. So I don’t know, we leave, but I would definitely like to just fight Tatiana, and I think maybe she gets one more fight in, you know, but yeah… I want to have a couple more fights with some grapplers.”

For a new champion, that’s a bold callout. Suarez, a dominant wrestler and former Olympic hopeful, presents a completely different challenge. But after years of being labeled one-dimensional, Dern now seems eager to test herself against anyone, especially those who dare to grapple with her!

Umar Nurmagomedov’s win over Mario Bautista at UFC 321 draws applause from Telegram CEO

At UFC 321, the cameras panned to an unlikely face in the crowd, Pavel Durov, the billionaire CEO of Telegram, dressed quietly in black, applauding Umar Nurmagomedov’s latest victory. The Dagestani standout’s unanimous decision win over Mario Bautista was a technical masterclass.

Across three rounds, he racked up nearly ten takedowns, dominated in grappling exchanges, and displayed the relentless pace that defines the Nurmagomedov name. For a fighter coming off the first loss of his career, a title defeat to Merab Dvalishvili, this was the perfect response.

But the post-fight spotlight unexpectedly landed on Durov, whose reaction clip went viral after being shared by Red Corner MMA on Instagram. The Russian entrepreneur, worth $17.1 billion according to Forbes, stood and smiled as Umar’s name was announced, clapping softly with quiet pride.

For those unfamiliar, Durov isn’t just any spectator. The 41-year-old founder of VKontakte and Telegram left Russia a decade ago amid government pressure and relocated to Dubai, where Telegram’s headquarters now reside. Known for his fierce commitment to privacy, Durov’s appearance at UFC 321 was a rare public sighting.

And so, UFC 321 was a night of contrasts. Tom Aspinall’s eyes may have closed on the night, but his passion for the sport remains wide open. Mackenzie Dern’s journey from submission queen to well-rounded champion is proof that perseverance pays off. And Umar Nurmagomedov’s victory, watched and applauded by one of the world’s most private billionaires, reminded everyone that greatness in any field commands respect!