MMA Promoter Sues Investor After Alleged $10M Fraud Nearly Wipes Out Company

While UFC reached soaring heights with the $7.7 billion Paramount deal, an MMA promotion based in Michigan, named Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), has found itself in a tough position. Xtreme One Entertainment (XONI), the parent company of XFC, has filed a lawsuit against one of its own investors following what it describes as a fraudulent scheme that wiped out approximately $8 million from the company.

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According to a report from Global News Wire, XONI has filed a lawsuit against Nevada-based investment firm Williamsburg Venture Holdings, LLC (WVH), and its managing member, Ronald Glenn. The reason? The company claimed that the investor tricked them. According to the suit, WVH didn’t pay the $10 million for the 13.3 million shares it received based on an equity purchase agreement executed in January 2026. And on top of that, according to XONI, WVH sold them on the open market.

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This, in return, reportedly wiped out around $8 million of its market capitalization in less than a month, which is 75% of the company’s total value, and caused a rapid decline in the price of XONI stock. Considering that the company operates in both the US and Latin America, the impact of the alleged fraudulent activity has been high. As a result, XONI was forced to take the legal route.

A few days ago, on April 6, Kent County (Michigan) Circuit Court Judge Curt Benson issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against WVH and Ronald Glenn on XONI’s claims of fraud, breach of contract, conversion, and wire fraud.

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“The TRO is a critical milestone in protecting our shareholders from what we believe is a fraudulent scheme involving the transfer and indiscriminate selling of XONI shares,” said Jeff Lambert, Chairman of Xtreme One Entertainment. “The Court’s swift action confirms the strength of our position and, more importantly, halts what we allege has been the unauthorized and damaging transfer of XONI shares by WVH and its affiliated brokers.”

The temporary restraining order would ensure that the investor stops selling or transferring the 13.3 million shares of XONI stock. On top of that, the order also includes a mandate to have the shares returned to XONI. Amid such a concerning development, Lambert also moved to reassure stakeholders that the legal dispute has not affected XFC’s day-to-day operations:

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“The underlying fundamentals and operational momentum of Xtreme One and the XFC remain unchanged, and we’re confident the investment community will see this now-illuminated issue for what it is and recognize the significantly undervalued nature of the business and our accelerating growth.”

A follow-up hearing is now scheduled for April 17 to determine if the TRO will be modified or dissolved.

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Despite the ongoing legal battle, there are still positive signs for the company as the promotion looks to scale its business moving forward. To that end, it has appointed one of the MMA world’s key figures as a leading executive at XFC. Could he be the game-changer needed to rebuild XONI’s reputation in the market?

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Xtreme One Entertainment ropes in Robbie Lawler to the Board of Directors

For those unaware, Robbie Lawler is arguably one of the legends in MMA. A career that stretched over two decades, Lawler has multiple championships to his name. But a majority of his popularity came from his stint at the UFC, including his brutal TKO win over Rory MacDonald at UFC 189.

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Yes, ‘Ruthless’ built his reputation around such bouts. However, upon his retirement, Lawler opted to work towards facilitating the growth of up-and-coming MMA fighters. Hence, his addition to the Board of Directors at XONI in January.

“This is a way for me to stay involved in the sport and help provide a path to the biggest shows for young athletes,” Lawler told ESPN. “I’ve been able to work as a coach in the sport, and my goal is always not to just get a fighter to the UFC, but to keep him in the UFC. It will be the same goal at XFC, getting these athletes prepared for every aspect of a professional career.”

With Jeff Lambert asserting that XFC’s operations remain unaffected and Robbie Lawler now in a leadership role, the company’s immediate focus will be on resolving the legal dispute while maintaining the momentum it had been building before the investor controversy surfaced.