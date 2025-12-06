MMA Ref Ignites Uproar After Controversial Call Ends in Fighter Being Knocked Out Twice

It’s been a tough few weeks for referees in combat sports. From early to late stoppages and lack of intervention in fouls like eye pokes, famous names like Mark Smith and Dan Miragliotta could not catch a break. The latest entry on that list is what happened at Karate Combat 58 last night.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What should have been a regular, fan-friendly Friday night show at Universal Studios in Doral instead turned into something far more dangerous. The heavyweight title fight between champion Sam Alvey and former UFC fighter Robelis Despaigne quickly took center stage for all the wrong reasons.

Sam Alvey walked in hoping to defend his title for the third time, but the 6’7″ Despaigne entered determined to extend his win streak and finally make good on his Karate Combat run after a disappointing UFC stretch. Inside the pit, Robelis Despaigne delivered his most dominant performance yet. The Cuban heavyweight used his raw knockout power to overwhelm Alvey and claim the title in just 90 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

But during the fight, fans and analysts were even more stunned by the referee’s decisions, as highlighted on X by Full Send MMA. Despaigne dropped Sam Alvey twice, and Alvey looked like the bout could have been ruled a knockout. Instead of stopping the bout, the referee told him to stand back up, which led to Robelis Despaigne finishing him with a brutal knockout moments later.

Ultimately, the referee’s decisions stole the spotlight and overshadowed the whole event. Fans were left angry and shocked by what unfolded with 39-year-old Sam Alvey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Controversy erupts at Karate Combat 58 after MMA veteran suffers brutal knockout

Delayed stoppages are among the most critical mistakes a referee can make in combat sports, where a fighter’s safety can quickly become a matter of life and death. What happened recently highlighted the dangers of a late stoppage. Similar errors have occurred in the past, such as Herb Dean’s mistake at Francisco Trinaldo vs. Jai Herbert in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As a result, fans were quick to voice their outrage after seeing the viral clips from Karate Combat 58. “Awful refereeing. No one’s smiling after that,” one angry fan commented, while another labeled the referee’s carelessness as “disgraceful.”

The criticism did not end with the referee. Sam Alvey’s corner also faced heavy scrutiny from MMA fans, as it is their responsibility to throw in the towel when a fighter is in danger.

One fan asked, “Corner needs to throw in the towel. Someone look after that man wtf,” a sentiment echoed by another, “Everyone involved holds some responsibility.” At UFC Vancouver, when Reinier de Ridder could not continue against Brendan Allen, de Ridder’s corner threw in the towel.

ADVERTISEMENT

In contrast, Sam Alvey’s corner took no action during his fight against Robelis Despaigne. “Forget the ref, where is his corner?” An MMA fan commented in anger. Considering ‘Smile’n’s near-decade experience under Dana White & Co., his corner should have managed the situation, yet they did nothing. Another fan added, “Ref should be protecting the fight here,” which the referee failed to do.

Since joining Karate Combat in 2023, following nine consecutive losses that led to his UFC release, Sam Alvey has made the promotion his new home. After a four-fight win streak, his run as champion has now come to an end.

On a brighter note, the American MMA star shared an update on his health, showing his swollen eye on Instagram. “God is good,” said Sam Alvey in his latest Instagram clip, thanking his fans for standing by him.