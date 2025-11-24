MMA Takes Center Stage as Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman, & Others Grab Spotlight in ‘The Naked Gun’ Movie

MMA fans didn’t expect to wake up to Hollywood news, but that’s precisely what happened when a certain clip went viral online. A typical day transformed into a “wait…is that who I think it is?” moment. The crossover between MMA and mainstream culture has been growing significantly, but this one was different—bigger, louder, and surprisingly hilarious.

What began as quiet curiosity rapidly turned into full-fledged chaos as fans realized MMA wasn’t just making a cameo in the latest reboot of the mega-hit franchise Naked Gun, but was stealing the show. And as soon as the first reactions hit social media, it was clear: this wasn’t just another crossover moment; this was MMA stepping right into pop culture without hesitation.

Jon Anik has social media abuzz as The Naked Gun reboot makes its Paramount+ debut

Jon Anik was the one who officially lit the match. Posting the clip to Instagram, he wrote, “Truly amazing to see MMA take center stage in @nakedgunmovie! Courtesy of the producers and @paramountpics, here are some OUTTAKES featuring some UFC talent you may recognize! I hope you enjoyed the film… and if you haven’t seen it yet—> @paramountplus!”

In the video that features several scenes from the film, Anik and Michael Bisping can be seen doing their commentary, but this time during an all-out brawl. Bruce Buffer doing his full-throttle announcements while Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje battle it out inside the Octagon. Usman, who plays Yemi “The Bull” Coker, gives Gaethje a crazy wet willy in the middle of the bout, while Gaethje’s corner tops it off by applying makeup and lipstick on him between rounds.

And well, as expected, that was all the fans needed to lose their minds. When they saw Anik, Michael Bisping, Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman, and even Bruce Buffer within a parody-style cage, the comment sections erupted with laughter and some hilarious reactions. Fans locked onto Justin Gaethje almost immediately, and their reactions were as savage as any leg kick he’d ever thrown.

“Why do they do my boy Gaethje like that? 😂,” one fan said. Another fan added, “If Justin Gaethje gets a title shot after putting on lipstick, this sport is dead for real.” Then came the line that almost everyone could agree on: “Justin’s Humiliation routine will never end.” The UFC veteran has bled, been dropped, and gone through wars; now he’s eating jokes for the culture, too.

The rest of the responses consisted of inside jokes and real amazement. One user quipped, “Jon Anik does his own stunts,” while another felt it was a scene from UFC 322: “Lol, I thought this was the Dillon Danis brawl from UFC cameras.” One longtime fan took a step back and put everything in perspective: “If you watched MMA in the late 90s and early 2000s, you would have never thought it would be as mainstream as it’s gotten.”

And then there was the most straightforward, honest reaction of all: “Holy s—, this is COMEDY.” When a rebooted Naked Gun enters streaming with Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, WWE champion Cody Rhodes, and Justin Gaethje eating a wet willy on camera, it tells a lot about where MMA stands in the entertainment world.

It’s no longer scratching at the door for attention; it’s built into the humor, part of the storyline, and woven into films that gross nine figures at the global box office. And while everything we saw on screen seemed too fun to miss, the same can be said for whatever happened behind the scenes, as Michael Bisping recently shared some of the secrets from filming.

Michael Bisping spills some beans on the epic fight between Bruce Buffer and Liam Neeson

Michael Bisping has already joked about seeing Bruce Buffer get folded by Liam Neeson on the silver screen, but the true version is even better. Coming right after fans saw Justin Gaethje have a wet willy in the film, ‘The Count’ made it clear that the chaos wasn’t limited to the final cut—filming it was its own circus. And the best part? He never pretended he’d step in to save Buffer.

“I’m a bigger fan of Liam Neeson than I am Bruce Buffer,” the UFC legend said a month after the movie’s release. “I love Bruce, but I’m backing Liam all day.” He also claimed that the now-viral brawl took far longer to film than anyone expected. What appeared to be a quick gag on screen took several days to film inside a fake arena in Atlanta, complete with extras and UFC stars such as Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, Brandon Moreno, Joseph Benavidez, and Jon Anik.

“People would be surprised how long the simplest things take,” he continued, which only makes the final product funnier. But for Michael Bisping, being in The Naked Gun meant more than just a cameo. He grew up loving the franchise, so walking onto the set with Neeson and the UFC staff felt surreal. As he phrased it, receiving even a few seconds in a movie he used to watch as a youngster was “very cool.”