MMA World Mourns the Loss of ONE Championship Prodigy Just Three Days After His 21st Birthday

As 2025 nears its end, the fight world continues to face heartbreak. The year has challenged fighters, with young talents like Hiromasa Urakawa and Shigetoshi Kota rising, while at the same time the community said goodbye to veteran legends such as Ricky Hatton and George Foreman. Yet, the MMA and combat sports realm suffered another tragedy, this time in Muay Thai.

ONE Championship Muay Thai fighter Petnamtan (1‑0‑0) lost his life this week to a deadly disease that has claimed millions worldwide. The 21-year-old had made his ONE Championship debut last month, impressing fans with a win at ONE Friday Fights 134. Tragically, he passed away recently, and the details were initially unconfirmed.

“A very sad day for the Muay Thai community😢 Thai ONE Championship fighter Petnamtan has sadly passed away, unconfirmed reports say this was due to a short battle with Sepsis.” , the Muay Thai-focused page on X reported.

“The 21-year-old only made his ONE debut 3 weeks ago on ONE Friday Fights 134 beating fellow Thai fighter Aomsin by decision in what was a war. I would like to offer my condolences, support, and prayers for Petnamtan’s family, friends, and gym. 😔”

Just last month, 21-year-old rising MMA and Muay Thai fighter Isaac Johnson tragically collapsed and died during the final round of his first Muay Thai fight in Chicago, marking the end of his promising career.

Now, the fight world mourns another young Muay Thai prospect taken too soon. On social media, fans are struggling to come to terms with the heartbreaking loss of such talented fighters.

From Celebration to Tragedy

Just three days ago on 7th December, Petnamtan turned 21, yet sepsis took his life even as he chased his dreams. Sepsis causes widespread inflammation in the body and happens when the body overreacts to an infection, attacking itself while trying to fight it off.

A saddened MMA fan expressed concern for Petnamtan, saying, “No idea how this can happen to a healthy young man.” The disease attacks vital organs, making it life-threatening, and it affects low-income countries the most, including regions in Southeast Asia, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Another fan reflected on the unexpected loss, commenting, “Man, life is so short. Very sad for this young man.” In combat sports, close contact and intense training increase the risk of infections such as staph. Earlier this year, a staph infection lead to pneumonia that severely affected MMA legend Ben Askren, putting him in a coma and eventually forcing him to undergo a lung transplant. This incident really highlighted the urgent need for gyms to maintain strict hygiene.

The young fighter’s passing left fans in shock, with one noting, “To put it into perspective, he was out celebrating his 21st birthday only three days ago.” Having trained and grown under the Samui-based Vwin Gym, his career was just beginning to take shape.

Known by the nickname “Sugar Diamond,” he showcased his talent in his ONE Championship debut, defeating Aomsin Por Patcharawat by unanimous decision in a professional Muay Thai bout.

Tragically, it breaks hearts to see young fighters die so early. Back in October, a 17-year-old girl in Mexico also died while sparring with her training partner, and the fight world mourned her loss at such a young age.

Over the past few years, ONE Championship has lost young fighters like Victoria Lee, Fariyar Aminipour, and Iuri Lapicus. Now, with Petnamtan added to this list, fans feel even more heartbreak.

Last week, 20-year-old boxer Jose David Hernandez lost his life while protecting his sister during a home invasion in Mexico, where the assailant attacked him with a machete. Unfortunately, a saddened fan expressed both anger and sorrow, commenting, “Lately, too many good, promising young talents either murdered or died.”

Our hearts go out to Petnamtan and his family. May his soul rest in peace, and may his loved ones find strength during this difficult time. Stay tuned for more updates.