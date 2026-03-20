MMA World Reacts as Chuck Norris Passes Away at 86

The entertainment world and the mixed martial arts community are bereaved as Chuck Norris passed away at the age of 86. Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Norris had a medical emergency in Hawaii that led to his hospitalization. However, his family kept details about his condition private. They finally broke their silence by releasing an official statement, confirming his death.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday [Thursday] morning,” Chuck Norris’ family shared via social media. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. He lived life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved.”

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With Norris now gone, fans understandably reflect on the remarkable body of work that defined his prime years. He built a lasting reputation through high-octane martial arts roles, most famously as Cordell Walker in Walker, Texas Ranger. Throughout his career, Norris appeared in over 30 films, including major blockbusters such as The Delta Force, Missing in Action, and The Expendables 2.

In addition, he starred in more than 10 television series and also produced shows like Son of Thunder, Hawaii Five-0, and The Goldbergs. His prominence in 1980s and 1990s action films ultimately cemented his status as a television icon.

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Norris also established himself in the world of martial arts, earning recognition for his black belt and exceptional fighting skills. Moreover, what truly distinguished him was his legendary friendship with Bruce Lee. The pair trained together in the 1960s and built a close bond, which they famously showcased when Norris played the villain in Way of the Dragon.

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In recent years, Chuck Norris has gradually stepped back from acting. As of March, he completed his final film, Zombie Plane, an Australian production that still awaits its theatrical release. Nevertheless, many MMA fans chose to celebrate the life of the legend rather than dwell in sorrow. In fact, they kept his signature internet humor alive, honoring his legendary spirit.

Fans honor Chuck Norris following his death

Reacting to a post by TMZ, one fan commented, “Chuck Norris is not dead, death is Chuck Norris. Rest in peace, legend.” Another shared a similar sentiment, writing, “Death just built up the courage to meet him. Legend forever.”

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Chuck Norris did not limit himself to MMA for entertainment purposes like fellow stars such as Michael Jai White; he also competed in real fights. During his heyday, Norris captured numerous world titles, including the World Professional Middleweight Karate Championship for seven consecutive years from 1968 to 1974.

On the American circuit, he fought opponents such as Hiroshi Nakamura and Lewis Ray Mullins. In fact, a fan commented, “Chuck Norris didn’t pass away…” to celebrate the legacy of their favorite star.

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Beyond his action films and fighting career, fans largely remember Chuck Norris for his meme culture, which elevated him to an iconic, unstoppable figure. Memes exaggerated his invincibility and humor. For example, one fan commented, “Chuck Norris will not rest in peace, peace will rest in Chuck Norris,” while another wrote, “Chuck Norris doesn’t die – he left to beat up the Grim Reaper.” Over the past few decades, social media immortalized Chuck Norris in meme culture.

In addition to his influence on pop culture, Norris maintained close relationships with UFC fighters and actively encouraged and supported them. Notably, in 2024, while Jon Jones squatted 525 pounds ahead of his UFC 309 fight, Norris commented, “Looking strong, my friend, can’t wait to see you back in the octagon.”

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Last year, when Cory Sandhagen lost the bantamweight title at UFC 320, Norris sent a supportive message, encouraging him to come back stronger, a gesture that immediately resonated with UFC fans. Now, as his legacy concludes, fans cannot fully capture their admiration for Chuck Norris in words, and they continue to celebrate his life as an MMA legend. So, what’s your take on his life? Share your thoughts below.