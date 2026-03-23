MMA World Sends Wishes as Referee Mike Beltran Retires After 32 Years With LASD and DEA

The clock has fallen silent, but life has finally begun for veteran MMA referee Mike Beltran. The 52-year-old has hung up his gloves, but not from his work inside the cage. Instead, after working for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) for the last 32 years and the last six years with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Beltran is now focusing solely on the MMA side of his career.

“RETIRED,” he wrote on Instagram a couple of days ago. “… I’ve had an amazing career and accomplished all of my goals. From a kid with immigrant parents from Sinaloa & Durango, Mexico, and being an ESL student coming from East LA and Downey, I was instilled with the immigrant work ethic and never quit attitude despite the obstacles life throws at you.

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“I followed in the footsteps of my cousin Big Cesar @ghetto_gunslinger, who was the 1st United States Marine (Infantry) and was the 1st Police Officer in the [family]. He retired from the Inglewood PD. I always admired and looked up to Police Officers and Deputy Sheriffs. Especially the East LA Sheriff’s that patrolled the area I went to high school (Garfield HS Class of 1991).

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“Because of those experiences, I worked in the area where I grew up and gave back to my community,” he added. “Being blessed and having God in my life, he protected and kept me safe. From the jails, streets, training officer, gang suppression teams, deep undercover work, and ultimately promoting to detective with my final assignment with the DEA on a task force, I finally made it to the finish line.

Beltran added that being surrounded by family and friends made him realize how fortunate he had been to serve with “the best law enforcement agency in the world.” Reflecting on his time in service, he noted he would miss the camaraderie but not the challenges of the job, adding that it was time to “turn the page” and express gratitude for staying safe throughout his career.

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He also extended special thanks to the Narcotics Bureau and his supervisors for supporting his pursuits outside of work, including MMA and acting. Beltran went on to thank his partners over the years, acknowledging their unwavering support and describing them as dependable colleagues who ensured there was “never a dull moment.” Concluding his message, he offered his blessings and claimed, “Time to focus on MMA.”

Beltran joined the LASD in 1995 and has played several roles throughout the years, including Deputy Sheriff, training officer, and Detective. As for his career as a referee, Beltran started small in the mid-2000s, officiating in small promotions, before working with the UFC in 2013. Since then, he has become a familiar face in the promotion, especially because of his iconic mustache.

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So, when fans learned about his retirement, the Instagram post was quickly flooded with wishes.

Herb Dean, Marc Goddard, and others wish Mike Beltran

Beltran’s popularity has surged among some of the sport’s most respected figures as well. MMA legend Bas Rutten was among the first to commend the veteran referee. “You are truly the man, Mike. Thank you for your service to us, the citizens! Well-deserved retirement, and I know you can’t stop doing the good stuff, so kick a** in whatever new adventure you jump in! Much love, brother,” Rutten wrote. Although Beltran never officiated any of Rutten’s fights, the two became acquainted over the years through shared events, where Rutten served as a commentator while Beltran worked as a referee.

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Meanwhile, fellow referee Herb Dean also joined the conversation. Dean wrote: “Enjoy yourself! You’ve earned it!” Mike Beltran and Herb Dean have officiated at the same events multiple times, particularly in the UFC, where both are longtime referees assigned to cards by commissions like the CSAC or NSAC.

Similarly, referee Marc Goddard also wished Beltran. “Enjoy your well-earned & deserved retirement, my friend. You’ve earned it all! God bless brother,” Goddard wrote. Like Dean, Beltran, and Goddard have also officiated in the same event, particularly in the UFC. But unlike Beltran, Goddard was an MMA fighter and a trainer. He even acted as Leon Edwards’ first trainer.

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Beltran’s son also shared his thoughts. “Love you, Dad. Thanks for being a parent that leads by example,” Michael Beltran wrote. Per some reports, Beltran has two other children besides Michael, who often appears on Beltran’s social media.

Even actor Emilio Rivera congratulated Beltran. “Congratulations, brother. Well deserved, Stay Blessed,” Rivera commented. Rivera and Beltran have known each other through the FX series Mayans M.C., a spin-off of Sons of Anarchy, where Beltran appeared in a recurring acting role.

That being said, it appears Mike Beltran’s days in the LASD are over, but fans will continue to watch him in the UFC cage. What do you make of his retirement?