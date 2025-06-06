MMA World Unfazed as Kron Gracie Ousted From Roster After “Very Disappointing UFC Run”

“Never a good idea to pull guard in mma like that. Never.” Kron Gracie’s uncle, Cesar Gracie, didn’t waste a single moment to bash ‘Ice Cream Kron’s defeat at UFC 310. Losing to Bryce Mitchell because of ‘Thug Nasty’s elbows as a result of Iron repeatedly pulling guard on him, was indeed a disgrace to the Gracie family, according to many fans. With the UFC 310 loss, Gracie lost his third UFC battle in a row. And thus, with a UFC record of 1 win and 3 back-to-back defeats, Dana White and Company decided to let him go.

Soon after the events of UFC 310, Gracie admitted that it was “a really bad performance.” There was indeed a lot of pressure on him. After all, he hails from a family that pioneered modern Jiu-Jitsu. According to the son of Rickson Gracie, he was told not to strike or box, but to exclusively use what his family is known for. But that became his ultimate regret. He said, “I was under strict orders to not punch, so that was a bad idea.” This is a literal instance of ‘not throwing a punch’ to get booted from the promotion.

But Gracie isn’t the only one who got axed. Hakeem Dawodu and Connor Matthews were also removed from the roster along with ‘Ice Cream Kron’. Borrachinha Depot took to X and broke the news to the fighting community. And the source? The UFC’s online database that reflected the change. And soon, KevinK shared the news through his X profile. The caption read, “ROSTER UPDATE: Kron Gracie Has Been Removed From The UFC Roster.” But the fans seemed to have anticipated that already.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It didn’t take the fighting community too long to drop down to the comments section of KevinK’s tweet. And even though many fans commented on the post, most of them had just one single emotion running in their minds. Let’s see what fans had to say about Gracie’s removal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fight fans support Dana White and Co.’s decision to axe Kron Gracie

Most of the fans were disappointed with the kind of performance Gracie showcased inside the Octagon. Even though he won his debut fight at UFC on ESPN 1 with a first-round submission, he wasn’t able to keep that winning momentum going. In his next fight, when he fought Cub Swanson, he won the Fight of the Night bonus despite the loss. But his last two fights—against Charles Jourdain and Bryce Mitchell—failed to entertain the fans. One of the fans commented, “Very disappointing ufc run.” Another fan claimed, “He was horrible!”

Many other fans were content with the UFC’s decision. One fan commented, “Good he’s a bum.” Another fan claimed, “Good he sucks.” And in the meantime, many others showed that they were unfazed by the decision. After all, having a BJJ practitioner pull guard—and do nothing else—during a fight wasn’t something that the people appreciated. And the entire fanbase knew that Gracie’s removal was inevitable. One of the fans weighed in on this and wrote, “Not surprised.” Another fan simply commented, “about damn time.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, a few of the fans decided to take a sarcastic approach. One of the fans questioned, “No way, why?” One fan spoke of the missed potential of Iron Gracie, stating, “He had so much promise, not sure what happened to him.” But the fighting community had some hilarious suggestions, too, with one fan alluding to an Islam Makhachev comment that has becoming legendary meme in the MMA community. The comment read, “He should go to Dagestan for two years, forget.”

What are your thoughts on Kron Gracie’s removal? Do you think White should have given him one more chance to redeem himself? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.