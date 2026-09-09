Moldovan UFC Fighter Reacts to Donald Trump’s Post About Him While Dana White Remains Clueless

Despite America producing patriotic champions like Jon Jones and Justin Gaethje, a Moldovan fighter recently found himself receiving an unexpected shoutout from U.S. President Donald Trump, catching almost everyone by surprise.

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Taking to Truth Social, Trump shared a six-minute highlight reel featuring Moldovan light heavyweight fighter Ion Cutelaba. The video primarily showcased ‘The Hulk’s’ standout first-round knockout victory over former light heavyweight title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Fight Night 160 in 2019. Although the POTUS is a well-known UFC fan, the reason he specifically chose to share Cutelaba’s knockout win remains unclear.

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However, the 32-year-old was understandably delighted to receive a mention from the U.S. President himself.

“Didn’t expect to see myself here 😅Some UFC moments never disappear,” Cutelaba wrote while sharing Trump’s clip on his Instagram.

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For the 20-12 fighter, the unexpected shoutout was certainly a moment to cherish. Trump, who turned 80 this year after hosting the UFC White House card on his birthday, June 14, frequently shares snippets of himself attending UFC events on Truth Social. Most notably, the POTUS previously posted a video of his walkout alongside Dana White at UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera in Miami in 2024.

While Cutelaba can now boast about receiving recognition from the President of the United States, the UFC CEO himself was completely unaware of the unexpected moment.

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Getty ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 24: (L-R) Ion Cutelaba of Moldova punches Magomed Ankalaev of Russia in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

A reporter asked Dana White at the recent DWCS presser about Trump mentioning one of the promotion’s fighters, but White admitted that he had no idea it had happened.

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“I didn’t see it,” White replied.

Well, despite White sharing a close friendship with Donald Trump, it’s understandable that he may not keep track of every post the President makes, especially with the demands of running the UFC. But this isn’t the first time White has sounded aloof about a fighter.

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Earlier this year, Joaquin Buckley challenged Terence Crawford to a street fight. When a reporter asked Dana White about the proposed clash, the UFC CEO seemingly dismissed it with a blunt, “Crawford and who?” His remark didn’t sit well with Buckley, who subsequently lashed out at White for forgetting his name.

Still, we may eventually learn the story behind the unexpected shoutout, either from White himself or if the President decides to explain why he shared Cutelaba’s highlight.

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However, while Cutelaba may have received an unexpected moment in the presidential spotlight, the Moldovan isn’t the UFC fighter Trump has publicly named as his favorite.

Donald Trump named his favorite UFC fighter

For years, fighters like Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington traded threats and jabs in an attempt to establish themselves as Donald Trump’s favorite fighter. However, it appears that status belongs to one man, undefeated former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

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Months before the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Trump appeared on streamer Adin Ross’ livestream, where Ross asked him to name his favorite fighter. The President singled out ‘The Eagle,’ praising his undefeated record and the way he honorably walked away from the sport following the death of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

“Khabib is, I guess, 29, 29 or 28-0, and then his father died, and he sat, but I think he never lost, I don’t think he ever lost a round,” Trump said.

Well, Trump’s admission was certainly a bitter pill to swallow for the fighters who supported him while holding a grudge against Khabib. Shortly after the clip went viral, Conor McGregor lashed out at the U.S. President, calling his bitter rival the greatest fighter of all time and claiming it was a “campaign-ending decision.”

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That said, Trump shining the spotlight on one of the UFC’s most underrated fighters once again highlights his long-standing interest in MMA. As for Cutelaba, he’ll undoubtedly cherish the unexpected recognition from the President of the United States, even if Dana White happened to miss the moment entirely.