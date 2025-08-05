More UFC Fans Care About Dana White Stripping Jon Jones Than Conor McGregor Saving Ireland

Conor McGregor may have lost his appeal in the Nikita Hand civil case, but the former UFC champion is far from retreating. Instead, he’s doubling down on his ambition to clear the way for a run at becoming the 10th president of Ireland. Despite being surrounded by controversy and ongoing legal troubles, the Irishman’s ready to give it all for the political fight ahead.

In a sweeping declaration, Conor McGregor has promised to “dissolve the Dáil entirely,” stating his goal is to make things better for Ireland. He claims that an “illegal immigration racket” has caught the country, and he warns that it stands on the “cusp” of losing its Irish identity — a direction he is determined to reverse. McGregor remains open to aligning with international figures, including President Donald Trump. Now, amid mounting backlash, he has introduced the petition in an effort to rally support.

Conor McGregor sparks petition drive as part of his 2025 presidential campaign

The pair appeared together earlier this year on St. Patrick’s Day at the White House, where Conor McGregor used the opportunity to criticize the Irish government over a spike in violent incidents allegedly involving illegal immigrants — comments that quickly drew condemnation from officials back home. Despite his public image taking a hit in recent months, ‘The Notorious’ appears focused on reshaping how he’s perceived.

To rally support, he launched a petition on Change.org, urging citizens to “let the people decide to ensure that Conor McGregor is on the ballot.” Within just 24 hours, the petition had already amassed 9,612 signatures. To officially join the race, Conor McGregor must secure endorsements from at least 20 of Ireland’s 234 Oireachtas members.

Posting on X , he encouraged followers to “sign, share, support my petition. It’s not for this — it’s [about] changing the nomination structure to be brought in,” reiterating that his political movement is to “save Ireland.” Interestingly, petitions have been making the rounds in combat sports as well.

In recent months, fans pushed for Jon Jones to be stripped of his title, followed by calls to oust Dana White as UFC CEO after he failed to book the long-anticipated Jones vs. Tom Aspinall unification bout. While the tide appears to be turning against both Jones and White, some believe the shift could pave the way for a resurgence in Conor McGregor’s favor.

Donald Trump receives personal invite from Conor McGregor to visit Dublin pub

After being welcomed by Donald Trump at the White House8 earlier this year, Conor McGregor is now looking to return the favor. As he intensifies his campaign for the 2025 Irish election, ‘The Notorious’ is presidentialactively courting international backing—most notably from U.S. President Trump. His outreach to Trump, however, also appears to be a strategic move, possibly aimed at securing a spot on UFC’s White Card, scheduled for July 4th next year.

Despite recent setbacks involving NSFW controversies and leaked photos that further dented his public image, Conor McGregor remains focused on redirecting attention toward his political aspirations. Shortly after launching his petition to secure a place on the presidential ballot, the Irishman extended a personal invite to Trump via social media, writing:

“See you in November Donald, at Ireland’s greatest public house, the multi-time award-winning @blackforgeinn! We look very forward! Ireland’s friend @realDonaldTrump, we have the best Coke in all Ireland for you to try! Sparkly fizzy, and on the rocks. With Irish lemon and lime, also! For adding. ICE COLD!”

With Conor McGregor’s political ambitions hanging in the balance and his future in the Dáil still unclear, questions also linger around his UFC return. Both paths now seem to rest in the hands of Dana White & Co. However, McGregor’s growing relationship with Donald Trump could be the wildcard that puts him back on a UFC main card sooner than expected.