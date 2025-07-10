Morgan Charriere Tattoo: Meaning Behind Chest, Back & Other Inks of UFC Fighter

Many fighters strike fear in their enemies’ hearts with their tattoos. But Morgan Charriere is out to conquer. Yes, his tattoos pass the requirements for intimidation factors. But they also represent his love for historical movies and fighting spirit. And that’s reflected through his on-stage performances. Charriere has won 20 fights and lost 11, and out of these, 12 of his wins came via KOs and another three via submissions.

‘The Last Pirate’ has been winning the fighting community’s hearts with his charismatic performances inside the cage. He became a standout athlete at Cage Warriors and then continued to impress the fight fans in the UFC. His fan-friendly persona, walk-forward grit, and well-rounded fighting prowess earned him quite a number of followers. And that is reflected in his tattoos as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How many tattoos does Morgan Charriere have?

The French mixed martial artist basically has two tattoos on his body. One ink story covers up his back, while another one is painted on his chest, covering both of his pectoralis. The picture on his back shows a roaring gorilla that appears to be wearing a hat. This tattoo is stretched from his nape to the mid-lumbar area. The gorilla’s open mouth is colored with a reddish hue, while the rest of the art remains in greyscale.

AD

On the center of his chest, ‘The Last Pirate’ has inscribed the words “More Life.” The tattoo on his chest seems like a still from the action-packed movie ‘300,’ where King Leonidas of Sparta took 300 of his best warriors to face an army sent by Xerxes. On the right side of his chest, there’s a depiction of the Persian Immortals, who wore their distinctive metal masks. In total, there are three Persian Immortals on Charriere’s right pectoral.

On the other side, the ink highlighted some of the 300 Spartan warriors, with King Leonidas in focus. The warriors in the background appear to be advancing to battle, their swords and shields drawn, spears readied. Meanwhile, King Leonidas seems to be staring with nothing but fury in his eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Charriere 🏴‍☠️ (@morgan_chapa) Expand Post

The depiction from ‘300’ looks like something that can strike fear in his opponents’ hearts, while the gorilla with the hat is likely the showcase of his resilience. But Charriere’s story isn’t just written in ink—his journey through MMA has been just as bold and battle-tested.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Morgan Charriere’s MMA journey

The 29-year-old featherweight contender began his MMA journey in 2014 with a win at Association of Sportive de Vilepinte. After two wins, he faced four back-to-back defeats, one of which came through an exhibition fight at F&G Brest in 2015. But in 2016, ‘The Last Pirate’ managed to secure a submission win at 100% Fight: Contenders 33, winning the tournament finals. After two more battles in 100% Fight, Charriere went back to the Octagon Fighting Club and won the championship title in 2017.

In the same year, Morgan Charriere moved to WWFC and then Cage Warriors. With two wins and one defeat in Cage Warriors, he got the chance to fight for the title and won it. But after two consecutive losses in the promotion, with the last one coming from Paul Hughes, Charriere went on to win three more fights before entering the premises of UFC. He impressed the UFC head honcho, Dana White, with his debut, as he dropped Manolo Zecchini in the first round via body kicks. Needless to say, White gave him a $50K Performance of the Night bonus for the win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His next UFC fight was a loss via split decision, but it was worthy of a Fight of the Night bonus. And right after that, he fought Gabriel Miranda and defeated him with a left hook in the second round, winning another Performance of the Night bonus in the process. However, his last fight against Nathaniel Wood ended in a loss via a unanimous decision at UFC London.

For now, Charriere is all set to land against Nate Landwehr at UFC Nashville on July 12, 2025. With two wins and two losses in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, ‘The Last Pirate’ would definitely try to entertain his rising fanbase with a win at UFC Nashville. But can his tattoos strike fear in ‘The Train’s heart?