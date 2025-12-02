Moroccan King Helps UFC Middleweight Break Free From Reliance on Dana White

For a UFC fighter on the preliminary card, financial uncertainty often shadows every fight. But middleweight star Ismail Naurdiev no longer faces that stress. In fact, he has established himself as one of the most promising talents under Dana White & Co.’s promotion. At 29, the Chechen-born fighter has steadily risen through the division. Last month at the UFC event in Qatar, Naurdiev delivered a first-round knockout that left his opponent stunned.

Despite delivering the finish, Ismail Naurdiev did not receive a bonus. However, money is no longer a concern for Naurdiev. After becoming a Moroccan citizen, he and his brother, Islam Naurdiev, have seen their lives transformed. In fact, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI personally oversees their financial well-being, along with that of other athletes, providing a level of security few fighters ever enjoy.

UFC middleweight Ismail Naurdiev secures financial stability with Moroccan king’s support

Like fellow Chechen fighters Khamzat Chimaev and Islam Dulatov, Ismail Naurdiev’s family left their war-torn city and emigrated to Europe in search of safety and a better life. They eventually settled in Austria, where Ismail began his MMA career on the regional circuit and gradually built a reputation for himself. Despite his rising profile, Naurdiev struggled to make ends meet.

That changed dramatically in 2024, when the UFC middleweight star became a Moroccan citizen. “Since I moved to Morocco, everything changed for the better. Before, when I was fighting, I was basically just fighting to survive. I’d get paid, then spend that money on taxes, coaches, gym fees, rent, everything. No sponsors. No support. I was just fighting so I could fight again,” Ismail Naurdiev told Jake Nocke of Home of Fights.

Obtaining Moroccan citizenship does not come easily, and authorities formalized the decision through two royal decrees. However, Ismail Naurdiev’s long-standing admiration for Morocco eventually paid off. “But after moving to Morocco, I’ve had unbelievable support. Right now, I don’t worry about money at all. Everything is taken care of,” the UFC star revealed, emphasizing that the support “comes from the king himself” rather than any authorities’ process.

The best part is that Ismail and his brother do not stand alone. Morocco’s monarchy, like those in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, is actively opening doors for the sports industry. Morocco, a North African country with a population of 37.8 million, has a GDP of around $154 billion. This ranks it roughly 60th among the world’s 197 countries and fifth on the African continent, which makes it an attractive destination for rising UFC star fighters like Ismail Naurdiev and his brother.

Why Naurdiev gave up his Austrian citizenship

Ismail Naurdiev moved to Austria at the age of 10, where he laid the foundation of his fighting career, starting with wrestling and other combat sports. Over the years, the UFC middleweight star has often spoken about his gratitude toward Austria for giving him roots and opportunities, as the country provided him with everything he needed. Yet, despite this, he has never forgotten his origins.

Last year, the UFC star decided to renounce his Austrian citizenship and become a Moroccan citizen after facing several challenges in Austria, including racial slurs directed at him as a Russian.

“There are always people who start making complaints about this. I simply ignore them. Because it doesn’t matter to me. I grew up in Austria and have always traveled to different countries. I’m an open person, I respect all nationalities. And I don’t say anything bad about other nationalities. We are all human beings. I want everyone to live together peacefully. There are no such problems in Morocco.” Ismail Naurdiev told Match TV.

Despite leaving Austria and changing his citizenship, Ismail Naurdiev continues to honor Morocco, Chechnya, and Austria. “Everyone! I’m international,” he declared. It is encouraging to see countries like Morocco consistently supporting their athletes. Hopefully, nations around the world will follow suit by improving sports infrastructure and offering better opportunities for athletes to thrive.