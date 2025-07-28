“Mostly Impossible” MMA Scorecard Leaves Community Baffled as Kimbo Slice’s Debut Promotion Bags Rare Achievement

Before he made his way into the Octagon, the legendary Kimbo Slice used to compete in smaller promotions, including the Cage Fury Fighting Championships. He took his backyard fighting skills to the eight-sided cage and went on to have one of the most intriguing combat sports careers of all time. Well, CFFC is still doing well on the regional scene, as one of the fights on their recent NextGen 1 event caught some online attention.

MMA scoring has been one of the biggest topics of discussion in the fight community due to some questionable scores from judges on multiple occasions. The CFFC NextGen 1 event saw a similar situation, where two 147-pounders, Giorgi Kantroshvili and Liam O’Toole, put on an excitingly close matchup. But what has caught the attention of the whole community is the scorecard of the fight, which MMA enthusiast John Morgan has deemed “rarely seen 30-29 scorecard.”

Yes, the fight saw a pretty wild scorecard. Firstly, the decision of the fight took time to be announced, as the ring announcer and the judges were trying to figure out their scores. The crowd started booing as the announcer came back to the cage, only to go back out to discuss the matter with the judges once again. But when the scores finally came, it was deemed that Giorgi Kantroshvili won the fight via split decision, as two judges scored the fight 29-28, but the third one gave a 30-29 score.

This 30-29 score is one of the rarest instances, which has taken place on six occasions throughout the history of MMA. Also, two of those six occasions happened in the UFC, with the first instance of a 30-29 score being witnessed at UFC 159 and the other one all the way back at UFC 37.

Well, the fans certainly had a lot of interesting reactions to that judge’s 30-29 score, and some of them appeared to be pointing fingers at the officials and their ability to score correctly. Here’s what they had to say.

Fans cannot comprehend the 30-29 score in Kimbo Slice’s first MMA promotion

Obviously, the first question that fans would have after connecting the dots when it comes to the aforementioned scorecard will be, “How can it be 30-29?” A fan was wondering the same. The query saw a response, revealing what we all were thinking. Out of the total of three rounds, the fighters drew two of them, as one of them won the remaining one. A couple of fans added, “2 10-10 rounds,” and “10-10 x2, 10-9,” clearing the math surrounding the score.

Another fan added, “Very rare,” which caught the attention of another well-known figure in MMA media, Aaron Bronsteter. The reputed journalist claimed that this is not the type of score that’s realistic in a three-round fight. “Did you see what that scorecard looked like? Because it’s a mostly impossible score,” he wrote on X. So, the only question the fans have is the level of skill these MMA judges have, with people wondering, “Incompetency?”

The issue of MMA judges being incompetent is a widely debated one. Well, it won’t be fair to say that each and every MMA judge falls into that category, but the continued instances of inconsistent and poor quality of scoring have made this a valid concern. Some of them have come under fire because of it. “Disastrous scoring,” an X user added, adding fuel to these discussions surrounding the judges’ capabilities.

Well, what do you have to say about the 30-29 score? Let us know in the comments down below.