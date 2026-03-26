Movsar Evloev’s Title Shot in Doubt After UFC Legend Exposes Dana White’s Lack of Commitment

After defeating #3-ranked Lerone Murphy, Movsar Evloev (20-0), with his undefeated streak, has a strong claim to challenge Alexander Volkanovski next. However, Dana White did not confirm the same in the post-fight press conference in London, and former two-division champion doubts that Evloev’s performance was enough to impress the UFC president.

UFC legends Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo recently appeared on the latest episode of Pound for Pound, where Cejudo emphasized that Dana White & Co. have not confirmed, and no UFC official has guaranteed, that Movsar Evloev will receive the next title shot.

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“I don’t feel like Dana White is convinced that he’s gonna give this guy the title shot, because if not, he would have been like, ‘Evloev ‘s next, he’s got it.'”

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‘Triple C’ also recalled the situation with Merab Dvalishvili back in February 2024. At that time, Dana White had not granted Dvalishvili a title shot. Then, at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria, Dvalishvili defeated two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo himself.

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After that fight, Henry Cejudo recalled, Dana White announced that Merab Dvalishvili would fight next for the title against Sean O’Malley at UFC 306. However, as Cejudo noted, Dana White did not follow the same approach at UFC London.

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“When you don’t get that answer from Dana White,” Cejudo remarked, “it makes it a lot more difficult, though.”

And Henry Cejudo is right to have that doubt. As 2026 begins, UFC’s deal with Paramount has pushed the promotion to favor fighters who deliver sharp finishes or entertaining styles. At the same time, Evloev relies mostly on defensive, pure wrestling, which partly explains why the UFC has not given him a title shot. Earlier this year, Dana White & Co. similarly snubbed Arman Tsarukyan from the UFC 324 title opportunity and instead gave it to Paddy Pimblett.

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At UFC London, Evloev tried to stand on his feet, but the fight stayed so close until the final round that it left fans confused. When the result arrived, the officials raised Movsar Evloev’s hand, though many argued that Murphy had won, prompting some to label it a “robbery.” The decision remained, yet it raised concerns because Dana White, in the Paramount era, prioritizes exciting performances.

The entry of sixth-ranked contender Jean Silva adds another layer. During UFC London, Silva revealed that he is “next” for a title shot, which again strengthens Cejudo’s doubts about Evloev’s chances.

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Henry Cejudo believes Jean Silva could bypass Evloev for a title shot

In the UFC, entertainment often drives decisions more than rankings and rules, as Team Khabib’s Javier Mendez has pointed out. Currently, in the featherweight division, Jean Silva is making waves. With a 17-3 record and 6-1 in the UFC, Silva has done everything to capture the attention of Dana White and the UFC matchmakers. Consequently, his rapid rise to the No. 6 ranking has turned heads.

However, UFC London reports this morning shocked fans by claiming that Movsar Evloev faced visa issues that could prevent him from reaching London, potentially allowing Silva to step in. At the same time, Silva tweeted that he had big news, declaring, “I’m the next champion.”

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Despite this, Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy shut down the speculation, clearly pointing out that Silva has a 1-1 record in his last two fights, while they remain undefeated. Then, just before the event, Silva posted again on social media, revealing that UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell invited him to London to sign the contract, which, in turn, casts uncertainty over the featherweight title picture.

Neither Dana White nor any UFC official has confirmed who will challenge Alexander Volkanovski next, which is why Henry Cejudo considers Jean Silva a potential option.

“So, you know, the only reason why I say that too is because they flew out Jean Silva,” Cejudo made clear. “According to Jean Silva, Hunter Campbell brought the contract, gave it to Dana White, and said, ‘Hey, Dana White, sign this.'”

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Consequently, Henry Cejudo highlights a major concern in the UFC’s title shot process. Will the promotion snub the undefeated Russian star again? Share your thoughts below.