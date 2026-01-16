MrBeast Reveals “Really F***G Sick” Joe Rogan Podcast That Could Have Been Filmed at 449 ft.

Ever wondered what would happen if The Joe Rogan Experience collided with a Fear Factor–style challenge? Before his podcast made him a household name, Joe Rogan built fame hosting Fear Factor, where he pushed contestants to their physical limits. With that said, the podcast nearly recreated that thrill, this time with Joe Rogan joining forces with MrBeast for a 449-foot height challenge.

A year ago, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson and Joe Rogan recorded a podcast together, diving into charity, life as internet personalities, and other fascinating topics. That episode pulled in millions of views. Now, just imagine how many more views it would have attracted if they had recorded the podcast at the very top of the Pyramid of Giza? It would have been absolutely unforgettable. The moment almost became reality, potentially creating one of Rogan’s most spectacular episodes, but in the end, he chose to stay in his studio.

“Busy” Joe Rogan couldn’t join MrBeast for the pyramid podcast

In late 2024, MrBeast traveled to the Pyramid of Giza for the video now known as “I Spent 100 Hours Inside the Pyramids.” Jimmy Donaldson explored the pyramids, including “unrestricted areas,” after securing five days of access from the Egyptian Film Commission. He worked alongside archaeological guides, film directors, and a large crew. Interestingly, they never revealed that Joe Rogan was supposed to join the project until now.

“I got to explore inside the pyramids and go wherever I wanted… We went underneath the pyramids, into all the secret rooms, and crawled around at the very top of the Pyramid of Giza. It was really f–king sick… We were camping out there, and we were this close to doing a podcast with Joe Rogan on top of the pyramid,” said MrBeast on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! Podcast.

At this moment, Joe Rogan, who now enjoys a more comfortable life and focuses on his podcast and other ventures, including Onnit, has chosen not to travel. He has long avoided UFC overseas pay-per-view events, preferring to commentate only at select U.S. events, usually numbered events or PPVs.

“you know, he couldn’t make it work. He had a packed schedule, and I couldn’t move it because the days you get the pyramid… But I thought it would be so funny if we did it there. He also does everything in his studio and doesn’t really travel, so I don’t know if he’d even want to do it. Maybe it was just, ‘I’m busy. I don’t want to f***ing leave the studio,'” said MrBeast.

Last year, Joe Rogan skipped major UFC events in Australia, the Middle East, and Canada. He now works on his own terms instead of chasing money.

Joe Rogan is not interested in doing commentary in Canada

“I’m too f–king busy. I don’t know if I’m doing myself or all the other things I do a disservice,” said Joe Rogan once, reflecting on his hectic schedule. That said, it’s promising that he will commentate on the fight at the upcoming UFC White House event, scheduled for June 14.

This preference first emerged during the UFC 315 event in Canada last year, when he openly criticized the Canadian government. Everyone knew about the tension between former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Joe Rogan, as the podcaster opposed some of Canada’s policies.

Even though Trudeau is no longer in office, Rogan has made it clear he will not return. “I won’t be there,” Joe Rogan said. “I don’t go to Canada anymore… don’t. I’d rather go to Russia.”

With the UFC now expanding into different countries, including Japan this year, do you think Joe Rogan should be part of the event? Drop your opinion below.