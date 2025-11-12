Muhammad Mokaev Eyes Alexandre Pantoja for Potential UFC Return as PFL Ready to Pull Trigger

The UFC might be done with Muhammad Mokaev. But Muhammad Mokaev isn’t done with the UFC. The 25-year-old flyweight recently dispatched Gerard Burns at Brave CF 100 to earn the promotion’s vacant flyweight title. Since then, there’s been renewed buzz around his name, especially about his potential return to UFC, where he fought seven times and won them all.

He was released from the promotion following his bout with Manel Kape in July last year. A mix of disciplinary issues and his submission-heavy style led to Dana White’s decision not to renew his contract. Now, with momentum building once again, Mokaev has made it clear he wants back in—and he’s setting his sights on a fight with Alexandre Pantoja.

There’s only one reason Muhammad Mokaev hasn’t signed with a promotion

Mokaev appeared in an interview with Ariel Helwani, where he was asked if he wanted to return to the UFC. “If I say no, I will lie. Yes,” he confessed. When pressed on whether the thought of coming back consumes him, Muhammad Mokaev admitted that his sole focus right now is becoming the best—and to do that, he needs to face Alexandre Pantoja.

“I just want to be the best in the world. And right now, I believe I’m the best in the world. But by the results in the table, the only guy to prove that is Pantoja. That’s the only name I’m missing on my record,” Mokaev said. Pantoja, of course, currently reigns as the UFC flyweight champion. Simply put, Mokaev’s ultimate goal is the UFC title.

Later in the interview, Helwani asked the 25-year-old whether other promotions like PFL or ONE Championship had reached out to him. ‘The Punisher’ confirmed that he did receive an offer from PFL. “PFL. Yes, they got in touch to replace Magomed Magomedov when he hurt his rib, I think it was, and to step in, and they couldn’t get a working visa on 10 days’ notice,” Mokaev revealed.

He went on to explain why he turned down the opportunity, revealing his one issue with signing with a promotion. “It was part of the tournament, but the thing is, I just don’t want to get locked in. That’s my main issue,” Mokaev said in the interview. He even had an opponent in mind—Sergio Pettis, who defeated Magomed Magomedov.

“I fight anyone like there’s a fight I would like to fight Pettis, Sergio Pettis. That’s my like one of the fights I would like to compete in. But I just don’t want to get locked in,” he added. Since parting ways with the UFC, the British fighter has gone 3-0, most recently securing a win over Burns. The question now is—will the UFC open its doors for Mokaev once again?

Chael Sonnen reveals why UFC needs to re-sign Mokaev

UFC legend Chael Sonnen believes the UFC would be making a mistake if they don’t bring Muhammad Mokaev back. Speaking after Mokaev’s stunning head-kick knockout at BRAVE CF 100, Sonnen praised the young flyweight’s resilience and evolution. “[Muhammad Mokaev] is going to go down as one of the great case studies in MMA,” Sonnen said.

“Mokaev is undefeated, he’s 14-0 and ranked number three in the world, and then suddenly he’s pulled from the main card to an undercard during fight week. People start talking like he’s done. But what happened next defines character.”

Sonnen highlighted Mokaev’s accountability and professionalism, saying, “He admitted he was hard to work with… But he also said, ‘I will fight anybody. I don’t miss weight. I don’t complain. I don’t ask for more money.’ Whatever mistakes there were, he owns them.” According to Sonnen, Mokaev’s hunger and attitude make him exactly the kind of fighter the UFC needs to re-sign.

Chael Sonnen appears on board with Muhammad Mokaev’s return to the UFC. However, it’s ultimately up to the promotion what they intend to do. In a time where top talent is slowly drying up, perhaps bringing the Brit back won’t be the worst idea. What do you think?