MVP Reveals He’ll Make More Money With 3-Fight Misfits Deal Than His Entire UFC Career

Michael ‘Venom’ Page has basically admitted that leaving the UFC was a ridiculously good business move. The British MMA star claims his new three-fight deal with Misfits Boxing will pay him more than his entire UFC career combined, with a reported seven-figure payday for every single fight.

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The 39-year-old is making the switch just months after leaving the UFC, where he fought six times following his arrival in 2024. And judging by the money on the table, he’s got absolutely no regrets. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the 39-year-old revealed that Misfits came in with an offer he simply couldn’t refuse.

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But it wasn’t just about the eye-watering cash. With his friend KSI involved and Misfits eyeing a move into MMA, MVP also sees a bigger opportunity to help shape the promotion’s future.

“We had a lot of offers from a lot of different promotions,” Page said.

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“Misfits came with a crazy deal, an absolutely crazy deal, which means I’ve only continued to grow and get better financially, but then KSI is my boy, and I’ve worked alongside the Misfits guys before.

“Their vision for the future as well and what they’re trying to do—they’re looking to get an MMA show going and for me to lead the way.”

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Imago September 5, 2026, Paris, Ile De France, France: Michael Venom Page of ENGLAND fights against Nursulton Ruziboev of UZBEKISTAN during the UFC Paris Fight Night on September 5, 2026, at Accor Arena in Paris, France. Paris France – ZUMAc313 20260905_zsp_c313_027 Copyright: xFaresxChafaix

The former Bellator standout revealed that his three-fight Misfits deal will earn him more than his entire UFC contract, despite covering a much shorter run.

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“I’ve left the UFC, and now I’m making more money,” he continued. “I’m making 2x more, just over, and in a shorter period, it’s a three-fight deal. In the three-fight deal I’ll make more than I did in my entire UFC contract. Yeah, (it’s a seven figure deal per fight).”

Things didn’t exactly go to plan for Michael ‘Venom’ Page in the UFC. Despite arriving as a big-name signing in 2024, ‘Venom’ went six fights without scoring a finish, with all six bouts going to the judges. The promotion eventually showed him the door earlier this year, and UFC CEO Dana White later revealed that the matchmakers had decided against bringing him back.

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Now, the Briton’s reported seven-figure paydays are adding more fuel to the everlasting debate over fighter compensation. UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has been locked in a pay dispute with the promotion, while Khamzat Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov have reportedly even offered to chip in to help get a title fight against ‘Tarzan’ arranged.

And Michael ‘Venom’ Page isn’t the only big name putting fighter pay under the microscope. Ronda Rousey entered the conversation ahead of her Netflix MMA showdown with Gina Carano back in May, announcing a guaranteed minimum purse of $40,000 for every fighter on the card, regardless of their popularity or whether they win.

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That’s a pretty eye-opening contrast with the UFC, where entry-level fighters are often estimated to earn around $10,000-$12,000 to show and another $10,000 to $12,000 for a win. Sure, there are performance bonuses, including reported $100,000 Performance of the Night awards and $25,000 finish bonuses, but those extra paydays aren’t guaranteed.

But let’s be real, the money isn’t the only thing pulling Michael ‘Venom’ Page away from the UFC. The 39-year-old also wants the freedom to let loose and be himself, from over-the-top entrances to flashy walkouts and the kind of showmanship that made him such a fan favorite in Bellator.

And with Misfits Boxing built around entertainment as much as the action itself, he could have plenty of room to bring that side of his personality back to center stage.

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Michael ‘Venom’ Page says Misfits gives him the freedom he lacked in the UFC

Michael ‘Venom’ Page didn’t hold back when explaining just how different things feel at Misfits compared to the UFC. Speaking to The Stomping Ground, the British star said he finally feels free to unleash his creative side, something he believes was held back during his time in the Octagon.

“Like I said out there, I feel free of the shackles,” he said. “I’m a very creative person—my walkouts, my entrances, my exits—and I wasn’t allowed to do that. And I feel like here, they’re literally like, ‘Look, we want you to be yourself.’ That’s going to help me be my best self.”

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If you know ‘Venom,’ you know he’s never been one to keep things boring. From trolling opponents inside the cage to turning knockouts into full-blown spectacles, the 39-year-old has always brought his own brand of chaos to combat sports. Remember Bellator 200? After knocking out David Rickels, he celebrated by rocking an Infinity Gauntlet. That’s the kind of personality he feels he couldn’t fully unleash during his UFC run.

And it wasn’t just the showmanship that left him frustrated. The Briton also believed he deserved bigger fights after establishing himself as a contender across two weight classes but claimed his callouts weren’t getting the responses he wanted.

“But I went in there, and I was top 10 in two divisions; I was calling out everybody, wasn’t getting any feedback,” he added. “Again, [I] felt very restricted, so it’s a shame because I felt like there was more fights, big fights that could be had.

“But here, I feel free. The big fights, the big names that are out there, that are away from other shows, it’s all going to happen.”

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With Misfits looking to break into MMA, the 39-year-old could have a major role to play in the promotion’s expansion, especially with his existing relationship with KSI and the people running the show. Throw in the possibility of landing big-name crossover fights, and he could finally get the kind of matchups he believes were missing during his UFC stint.

As for where he’ll compete, that part remains a mystery. Michael ‘Venom’ Page previously fought at 185 pounds in the UFC, and Misfits’ cruiserweight division also sits at 185 pounds, making it a potential fit. However, his weight class under the new deal hasn’t been confirmed, so nothing is set in stone just yet.

And if Misfits can deliver the big names it promises, Page won’t exactly be short of options. Darren Till, Nate Diaz, Robbie Lawler, Mike Perry, and Jorge Masvidal have all been linked to the crossover fighting scene, opening the door to some intriguing possibilities.

For now, MVP has secured a reported seven-figure payday per fight, a chance to help shape Misfits’ MMA ambitions, and a platform where he feels free to be himself. After six UFC appearances, it looks like the former Bellator star is ready to put the show back into showtime.