“My Jaw Hurt”: Deen the Great Threatens Lawsuit After Larry Wheels, Tiki Ghosn Beatdown

This week, fight and livestream cultures collided in the worst possible way. What began as casual content-driven livestreaming sessions turned into two separate violent confrontations for Deen the Great, first with powerlifter Larry Wheels and later with retired MMA fighter Tiki Ghosn, that left him battered and humiliated. Now, instead of clips and memes, the 25-year-old influencer/boxer is talking to lawyers.

The internet, of course, treated it like entertainment. The slap has gone viral. The knockout video circulated even faster. However, while viewers debated the “FAFO” and its consequences, Deen logged on to his own stream with a very different tone. This wasn’t bravado. This was vulnerability—and pain.

Deen the Great plans to take legal action over the beatdown

“I ain’t gonna lie, I ain’t been sleeping. I ain’t been eating ever since this n—- slapped me, bruh,” Deen the Great lamented on livestream, holding up a cold water bottle against his jaw. “My jaw hurt, n—-. I’ve been on the phone with lawyers, attorneys. I’m gonna sue this big gorilla-a– n—-.

“My jaw hurt. I can’t sleep on my face. I can’t sleep on my side. This s— traumatic, and y’all n—- don’t understand. Y’all think this s— funny. Y’all think this s— a game, but this s— ain’t no game. This s— real life.”

Describing how the impact of the strike from Tiki Ghosn has affected him physically, the streamer confessed that even simple tasks have become difficult due to the broken jaw. As a result, he hasn’t eaten solid food and has been sipping smoothies out of a straw instead.

Both incidents unfolded during chaotic livestreams within hours of each other. The first confrontation occurred during his interaction with Larry Wheels and his wife, where Wheels slapped him. The second, which led to a knockout, was at the same house party hosted by Rampage Jackson, where MMA veteran Tiki Ghosn dropped him with a brutal elbow strike after a heated exchange.

In both instances, cameras were rolling as the situations escalated quickly. And in both instances, it was the same side of his face. Since then, the focus has shifted from viral clips to possible legal action. Whether lawsuits actually follow or if they will only be against Tiki Ghosn remains to be seen.

However, Deen the Great’s narrative is no longer about humiliation or ego. It’s about suffering, pride, and what occurs when content crosses the line into real-world consequences. So, how did the influencer end up on the losing end of two viral altercations in 24 hours?

Why and how did the influencer get humbled on live camera?

What happened over those 24 hours wasn’t random. It was an escalation. In both cases, he entered the fire with a camera aimed at his own face. The first video showed him pushing limits at the party, teasing and flirting with Larry Wheels’ wife right in front of him, and the powerlifter was clearly not amused.

Warnings were issued. They were ignored. For context, Deen the Great is five feet six inches tall, and Wheels is 6’1″ and weighs more than a UFC heavyweight. The slap that followed was not unexpected; it was the final stop on a road he continued driving down. But instead of being quiet or going home, he went all out.

The scene featured a new livestream and a new audience. This time, the problem wasn’t flirtation; it was ego. He confronted a much more intimidating man, accusing him of lying about not knowing who he was.

“Don’t be lying because girls are around and s—,” Deen the Great said to the man. “You definitely know me, bro. This some disrespectful s—.

“I’ll slap the s— out of you. I’ll make you another clip.”

But what he failed to understand was that the man across from him wasn’t just ‘some guy’—it was retired MMA fighter Tiki Ghosn. So, when Deen closed in on him, the response was immediate: a quick and powerful elbow strike that floored him before the stream could process what had happened.

That’s how the influencer ended up 0-2 in what the internet affectionately calls the “FAFO championships,” not because he lacked confidence, but because confidence without awareness is combustible. Livestream culture celebrates chaos, but real-world repercussions do not wait for content. Each time, Deen bet on intimidation and show, and each time he ran into men who refused to play along.