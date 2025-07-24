Mya Lesnar vs. Bella Mir Stats & Achievements Comparison

A new generation of fighters may soon enter the Octagon, inheriting the legacy of two of the UFC’s most renowned heavyweights. 3-0 fighter Bella Mir, the daughter of former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, has recently grabbed headlines for calling out someone who has yet to enter the combat game: Mya Lesnar, the powerhouse daughter of Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir’s UFC rivalry was legendary, with each earning one win in two iconic fights. Now, years later, their daughters may be the ones to finish what their fathers started. Bella sees it as the ideal full-circle moment, and head honcho Dana White might be intrigued by the idea. So, what happens if Mya Lesnar really joins the UFC? How do they fare against one another? Let’s find out!

Mya Lesnar & Bella Mir’s Sports Record & Achievements

Though Mya Lesnar has yet to enter a cage, she is far from an ordinary athlete. The 23-year-old shot putter has amassed an impressive collegiate resume. Lesnar is a two-time NCAA Champion, having won the 2024 Indoor and 2025 Outdoor Shot Put Championships, and she holds numerous school and Mountain West Conference records in the shot put, hammer throw, and weight throw.

If that wasn’t enough, she is also a multiple All-American and Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year, known for her explosive strength and discipline. Her domination in track and field demonstrates her natural talent and mental toughness, much like her father, Brock Lesnar.

On the other side of the equation is Bella Mir, who already has experience in the realm of mixed martial arts. Bella has a perfect 3-0 professional record, winning fights by decision, rear-naked choke, and armbar, showing her growing versatility.

She’s also a successful collegiate wrestler, having won the 2025 U23 National Championship and amassed an impressive 21-3 record at the University of Iowa. With many jiu-jitsu tournament victories and a historic NIL deal with the UFC, Bella Mir’s combat sports credentials are already among the best of her generation. And unlike Mya Lesnar, she is battle-tested in the cage and is winning.

Lesnar vs. Mir: Age, Weight, Height Comparison & More

Physically, this possible clash is as exciting as it gets. Mya Lesnar is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds, so she towers over most women her age. Her strength is incredible, thanks to years of elite training in power-based activities. However, her size would present a logistical difficulty, as the current women’s UFC categories top out at 145 pounds (featherweight). So, a special heavyweight or open-weight bout may be required to fit her in for a fight.

Bella Mir, meanwhile, competes in flyweight (145 lbs) and is 5’7″ with a 67-inch reach. Although she is much smaller than Mya, she brings years of wrestling, grappling, and MMA experience to the table. Bella, 22, is only a year younger than Lesnar but far ahead in terms of fight prep. Her ability to submit opponents quickly and control them on the ground could provide her a significant tactical advantage, especially if Mya Lesnar struggles with cardio or takedown defense during her first year of training.

Daughters of Brock Lesnar & Frank Mir to End the Rivalry?

Frank Mir and Brock Lesnar’s feud is etched in UFC history. It was a vicious back-and-forth that had fans yearning for a trilogy, but sadly, that never materialized. Mir won the initial fight via submission at UFC 81, while Brock Lesnar avenged that defeat with a brutal TKO at UFC 100. A third fight was rumored for years, but it never happened.

Now, Bella Mir believes fate has a different plan: to complete the trilogy through their daughters. Bella has publicly asked Mya Lesnar to begin MMA training, claiming that the athletic tools are already present and that with a year of devoted effort, she might be ready for the Octagon. “She’s athletic. She’ll get it down,” Bella said, acknowledging Lesnar’s collegiate achievements.

The UFC has never hosted a female heavyweight fight, but a showdown between the Lesnar and Mir families may be a compelling plot to establish new ground. With Bella Mir already on the UFC’s radar and Mya coming off a strong collegiate career, the stars may just align. After all, it’s more than just a fight; it’s a continuation of a rivalry, a tribute to legacy, and a glimpse into the future of combat sports. If the fight happens, it will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about UFC debuts in history.