Nassourdine Imavov Breaks Silence With Cryptic Message After UFC 328 Title Shot Snub

Before Dana White’s UFC 328 announcement, fans believed Nassourdine Imavov would get the title shot against reigning champion Khamzat Chimaev. However, the UFC boss revealed that Sean Strickland will now face ‘Borz’ in New Jersey, which came as a shock for ‘The Sniper’ and his fans. Now, after getting snubbed for the title shot, Imavov has finally broken his silence.

Through a social media post, the French-Dagestani addressed the fans, but his cryptic message only left them more confused.

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“To those who support, it’s coming. The others, it’s coming too,” Nassourdine Imavov posted on X after the UFC 328 announcement.

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Honestly, Imavov has been on the doorstep of a potential title shot for quite some time, and this latest development only adds to the frustration. Even while riding a five-fight winning streak, defeating legends like Israel Adesanya and contenders like Caio Borralho, ‘The Sniper’ remained on the sidelines from getting a title shot.

Well, in terms of résumé, many believe Imavov has a strong case for a title opportunity, and the snubbing feels even more frustrating, especially since the promotion had initially discussed the possibility of a championship fight between him and Chimaev before the plan abruptly fizzled out.

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Last month, the No. 2-ranked middleweight contender told MMA Fighting that the UFC had been discussing a potential title shot against Khamzat Chimaev. However, those talks reportedly fell apart after the champion suffered a toe injury that delayed his return. Meanwhile, Sean Strickland delivered one of the most impressive wins of his career against Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston, and that single performance shifted the landscape.

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Right now, ‘Tarzan’ and Chimaev share one of the most personal rivalries in the UFC, stretching far beyond the cage and back to their old sparring days. Even before the Houston clash, Sean Strickland fired verbal shots at the current 185 lbs champion, and fans quickly rallied behind the storyline. In that sense, Imavov might have the competitive credentials to face Chimaev, but the rivalry and bad blood clearly favor the Strickland matchup, which the UFC ultimately leaned into.

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For Imavov, the situation is undoubtedly disappointing, and his social media post only added to the mystery. Still, when he wrote, “The others, it’s coming too,” it likely suggests he plans to fight again before earning another shot at the belt. And honestly, that might be the only path back into the title conversation. So, in that case, here are three potential opponents who could help him force his way back into the championship picture.

Three potential opponents for Nassourdine Imavov after middleweight title snub

After Dana White snubbed him for the middleweight title shot, many fans believe the French-Dagestani could be next in line once Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland settle their business at UFC 328. However, in reality, there’s no guarantee of that. Brendan Allen could easily jump the line if he defeats Dricus du Plessis, which means Imavov needs to step back inside the cage soon to secure his position.

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As his first potential opponent, ‘The Sniper’ could aim for a fight against Dricus du Plessis, and that would be a stellar showdown. Following his lopsided loss to ‘Borz’ at UFC 319, the South African former champion has been looking to make his return. While ‘DDP’ is pushing hard for a rematch, there’s a strong chance the UFC might give him another opponent.

For that reason, a door could open for Imavov to defeat another former champion after Israel Adesanya and build fresh momentum. If that option doesn’t materialize, there’s also a rematch he could consider.

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Nassourdine Imavov already defeated Brendan Allen at a Fight Night event back in 2022, and he might not be eager to face him again. But if he truly wants to secure a title shot, the 30-year-old contender might have to welcome that rematch and aim for a more definitive finish, especially now that Allen has climbed into the top six of the middleweight rankings.

Lastly, if neither of those options works out, ‘The Sniper’ could target the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer, which is scheduled to take place in Seattle. A victory over either fighter could serve as another strong path back into the title conversation.

That said, what do you think the best path is for Nassourdine Imavov to secure a middleweight title shot? Let us know in the comments section below.