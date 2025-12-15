Nassourdine Imavov Calls Out MMA Media for Painting Him as Scared of Khamzat Chimaev

The UFC middleweight title picture has ignited intense drama in recent months. Earlier this year, a major shakeup in the division put Chechen-born champion Khamzat Chimaev on a path to face Dagestani-born No.2-ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov. It was expected that tensions would rise between the two since the fighters come from neighboring regions in the Russian Federation that have been in conflict with each other since the 1990s.

However, recently, putting those apprehensions to rest, Khamzat Chimaev revealed he does not want to face Nassourdine Imavov, claiming the matchup has resurfaced a lot of buried “drama.” At the same time, Imavov expressed a similar sentiment, though the media reportedly misrepresented his comments.

Nassourdine Imavov clarifies his stance on facing Khamzat Chimaev

As two Muslims from neighboring regions, the potential matchup naturally sparks a lot of drama, and everyone knows it. As a result, it reportedly led Khamzat Chimaev to step back from the fight, a decision he made clear in his statements. Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov recently echoed the same viewpoint.

“It’s a scenario I’ve already imagined in my head [Khamzat might move up]. That wouldn’t change anything. All I want from the beginning is not to face Khamzat; it’s to take the UFC belt. If it’s not Khamzat, then it’s not Khamzat,” said Imavov in an exclusive interview with RMC Sports, conducted in the regional Russian language.

However, the transcription may have caused a mistranslation. On X, the popular MMA page ‘Dovy’ shared an English-translated quote that reportedly misrepresented ‘The Sniper’s words. When he came across the post, Nassourdine Imavov exclaimed, “Don’t twist my words, man!”

Watching Nassourdine Imavov’s YouTube interview with RMC Sports makes it clear that his words were misrepresented in translation. Later in the interview, he explained why he wanted to fight Khamzat Chimaev. “He has the belt. He’s the champion. Of course, it motivates me to face a guy like that. It would be incredible,” said Imavov.

He also revealed the hypothetical scenario if their regional backgrounds were different. “If Chimaev were not Chechen and I myself were not Dagestani, it would be magnificent,” Nassourdine Imavov added.

Although Chechnya and Dagestan both belong to the Russian Federation, the regions have long-standing disputes. In 2019, officials suspended negotiations aimed at clarifying the shared border after disagreements. Even with that diplomatic setback, a clash between the two fighters could easily reignite the historical rivalry and underlying tensions.

Imavov shares his true feelings about fighting Khamzat Chimaev at UFC White House

The UFC White House event is dominating the MMA headlines, and it’s easy to see why. Fighters like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Islam Makhachev, and Alex Pereira have all expressed their desire to compete on the “one-and-done” card. Recently, Donald Trump added even more excitement by announcing that the event will feature 8–9 title bouts, which has also raised hopes for Khamzat Chimaev’s first title defense.

At the moment, ‘Borz’ is recovering from an injury, and he is expected to return to training after Ramadan on March 19. This timeline could, in fact, align perfectly with the UFC White House event on June 18, giving Chimaev enough time to prepare for his comeback. Nassourdine Imavov shared his perspective on the potential fight at the White House.

“I’m not praying to be on that card, but it would be… Yeah, it would be cool. If I’m disappointed, that wouldn’t be bad. I just want to get my belt, reach my goal, and that’s it. Whether it’s in the White House or elsewhere, it doesn’t change much for me as long as it’s about the belt,” Imavov told RMC Sports.

Even though both fighters seem hesitant to face each other, who do you think would emerge victorious? The Dana White & Co. clearly thrives on this kind of rivalry for its hype and sales, but we want to hear your take.