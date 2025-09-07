Nassourdine Imavov Gives 5-Word Response to Khamzat Chimaev and Islam Makhachev’s Messages After UFC Paris Win

Paris witnessed a night of French triumph inside the Octagon as Nassourdine Imavov walked into the Accor Arena with title stakes hanging heavy, and he left with his stock higher than ever! The middleweight contender went five hard rounds with Caio Borralho, shutting down takedowns, landing crisp shots, and showing composure when chaos struck.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

By the end, the judges had it clear: 50-45, 49-46, 49-46. Imavov was the rightful winner, and maybe the next man in line for gold. But what happens when the kings themselves speak up? After the fight, two of the UFC’s most dominant names, Islam Makhachev and middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, chimed in.

Makhachev, the former lightweight champion, wrote on X, “Dominant performance @imavov1 Congrats bro.” and ‘Borz’, the undefeated wrecking ball, added, “Good fight! Assalamu Alaykum.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Champions don’t hand out praise easily, especially to a rising contender with title ambitions of his own. As such, when Nassourdine Imavov heard about it in his post-fight interview with Full Send MMA, his response was short and telling. Through his translator, he simply said during the interview, “I’m very happy for that.”

Five words. That was all. In fact, the opening rounds of the UFC Paris main event played like a chess match. Borralho mixed high kicks and level changes, but Imavov stuffed each attempt. His timing and defense stood tall, while his right hand found a home again and again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Nassourdine Imavov Fra/Bleu vs Joaquim Bucley usa – Middleweight MMA : Soiree UFC 279 – Paris Accor Hotel Arena – 03/09/2022 JBAutissier/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL

By round three, the tide had tilted. Imavov’s strikes left the Brazilian marked up, his energy fading. Even when fouls disrupted the rhythm, Imavov regrouped and pressed forward. He looked fresher, faster, and sharper. Borralho needed a miracle in the fifth, but Imavov never let him near one.

AD

It was clinical, methodical, and exactly the type of win that puts the division and the champion on notice. And here’s why it matters: UFC Paris may have been a turning point.

With Reinier De Ridder and Anthony Hernandez also circling title contention, the middleweight division is crowded. But Nassourdine Imavov’s victory keeps him in pole position, and with the champion acknowledging his fight, he has now laid out his demands for a shot at the Chechen juggernaut!

“No discussion” is necessary as Nassourdine Imavov takes aim at Khamzat Chimaev’s middleweight crown

Fresh off his win in Paris, Nassourdine Imavov has made his intentions clear. The French contender believes there is no debate over who deserves the next crack at Khamzat Chimaev’s crown. Inside the cage, basking in his victory, he took the microphone and announced, “Absolutely, no hesitation that I’m next. It’s been 10 years that he was unbeaten, and I beat him with style, as well. I definitely need to be the next one.”

He’s not wrong, as Caio Borralho’s last loss in MMA came all the way back in 2015, and Imavov not only beat him, but did so decisively. Of course, the UFC has options. As mentioned above, Reinier De Ridder and Anthony Hernandez will soon lock horns in a fight many believe could crown the next challenger.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But ‘The Sniper’ isn’t buying that narrative as he further stated, “This guy, Caio – I didn’t have to fight against him, but I did it. He was coming from 10 years in a row of victories, 16 straight victories, seven in a row in the UFC, and I won every round. Once again, I proved I’m the best. For me, there’s no discussion that I’m going to fight for the belt.”

The Frenchman’s message could not be clearer: he wants Khamzat Chimaev, and he wants him next. But will the UFC give him that shot, or will politics and timing throw another name into the mix? With champions offering praise and rivals circling, Nassourdine Imavov has planted his flag at the top of the mountain. Now, the question is simple: does “The Sniper” get to pull the trigger on his golden opportunity? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!