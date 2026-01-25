Natalia Silva Reminds Dana White of Title Shot Promise After Her UFC 324 Favor

The flyweight division does not pause for injuries, and at UFC 324, Natalia Silva made sure it did not stall either. When Alexa Grasso was forced out of her scheduled bout due to injury, the UFC needed a replacement who could preserve the card’s credibility. Silva stepped in without hesitation. Three weeks later, she walked out of the Octagon with another win and a growing case that her next call should be for a title fight.

Silva remained undefeated in the UFC after earning a composed and technical victory over Rose Namajunas at UFC 324. The performance reinforced her standing as one of the division’s most reliable contenders and moved her deeper into the title conversation at flyweight.

That context mattered. This was not a routine booking. Silva accepted the fight on short notice against a former champion, a scenario that typically comes with risk rather than reward. Instead, she delivered exactly what the promotion needed.

Natalia Silva Explains Why She Believes a Title Shot Should Come Next

Following the win, Silva made it clear that her decision to accept the fight was rooted in helping the promotion stabilize the event. In her post-fight interview, she explained how the opportunity was presented to her and what she hopes comes next.

“So I hope that’s what happens,” Silva said. “I decided to accept this fight to help them, to help the event as well. And I hope they see worth in that. They see value in what I did, and that my next fight is for the title.” The language was deliberate. Instead, she framed the situation as an understanding tied to circumstance, contribution, and outcome.

She also added a personal note, pointing out that her birthday falls on February 3 and suggesting that a title opportunity would be a meaningful way to mark the moment. The message was not confrontational. It was a reminder. Silva stepped in when the UFC needed her, performed under pressure, and now expects that effort to be weighed accordingly.

Imago MMA: UFC 315 – Grasso v Silva May 10, 2025 Montreal, Quebec, CANADA Natalia Silva blue gloves reacts after defeating Alexa Grasso not pictured during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. Montreal Bell Centre Quebec CANADA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxBoltex 20250510_jhp_bb5_0209

Short-notice fights at the contender level rarely come without consequence. Preparation windows shrink, game plans compress, and margins tighten. Silva took on those variables knowingly.

That willingness matters in a division where timing often dictates opportunity. By accepting the Namajunas bout, Silva preserved a high-profile matchup while also proving that her skill set translates regardless of circumstances.

At this stage, her case is no longer built on momentum alone. It is built on availability, consistency, and execution when the stakes shift unexpectedly. While no official title fight has been announced, Silva’s performance ensured that her name cannot be ignored when the division’s next move is discussed.

Natalia Silva’s long road from early losses to UFC title contention

Silva’s current position did not come without struggle. Early in her professional career, she faced setbacks that could have stalled her trajectory permanently. Instead, she recalibrated.

She rebuilt her approach through discipline, patience, and steady improvement. Since entering the UFC, she has remained undefeated, gradually sharpening her striking, composure, and fight management with each appearance.

That growth extends beyond the cage. Silva has become increasingly comfortable speaking for herself, rarely needing a translator during interviews. It is a small detail, but one that reflects broader confidence and ownership of her moment.

Her rise has not been fueled by hype. It has been sustained by consistency. Silva did not demand anything after UFC 324. She outlined what she gave and what she hopes follows. That distinction matters.

By stepping in on short notice and winning against a former champion, she strengthened her position without forcing the UFC’s hand publicly. The division now faces a familiar decision point. Reward the fighter who stabilized a card and delivered, or move elsewhere and risk sidelining momentum.

For Silva, the path forward is clear. She has done her part. Whether that effort converts into a title shot will be decided soon. What is no longer in question is that her short-notice favor reshaped the conversation around her future.