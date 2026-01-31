Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz’s Relationship Takes New Turn as They Meet Dana White’s Favorite Fighter

Not long ago, Nick Diaz appeared quite dissapointed to one of his close associates. He wrote a lengthy post on social media, and many assumed that it was somehow directed towards his younger brother, Nate Diaz. But with a recent update, ‘The Diaz Brothers’ has shut down those speculations.

In the lengthy post, Nick wrote that he has cut down his circle to a few trusted names. And he particularly credited his wife, Kayla, and longtime friend, Martin Sano, as the only people who supported him. On top of that, Nick also had a message for Nate, following which many made speculations about a potential rift. But as it seems, that is not the case, as the two were recently spotted together with one of Dana White’s favorite fighters, Chuck Liddell.

Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz post pictures with each other

As their social media handles show, Nate Diaz met Nick Diaz, alongside several other people from the combat sports community, to watch UFC 324. The event took place on January 24, with Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett headlining the card. Chuck Liddell, Fernando Vargas, and Chris Avila were some of the people who were present in the setting.

“Dying breed,” wrote Nick, captioning an Instagram post. Now, with ‘The Diaz Brothers’ posting a picture together, it ends all the speculations surrounding their relationship. Notably, along with the lengthy post from Nick, the rumored beef with his brother also stemmed from other reasons.

Nick, in particular, was reportedly upset that his brother assumed control over the Stockton Gym. On the other hand, Nate was said to be disappointed with his elder brother’s relationship with Kayla, as she allegedly pushed back Nick’s rehabilitation program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate Diaz (@natediaz209)

Amid that, both of them have been standing strong as pillars since their childhood. They have helped each other train for their UFC fights were often seen accompanying each other during their respective fights.

Now, when we talk about their UFC fights, Nate has left the leading MMA promotion in 2022. Meanwhile, Nick is still active but hasn’t competed since his fight against Robbie Lawler in 2021. Despite that, the 42-year-old still attracts fights in the community.

Former UFC champion eyes boxing fight against ‘The Diaz Brothers’

Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz are arguably two of the most popular names in the combat sports community. And for that, many, including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, envision a potential fight against either of them.

“Boxing, for sure, but I just really want big names. I really want big fights that are exciting because this fight motivated me, and it got me to do things that my body wasn’t supposed to be able to do, especially on short notice. So, some names out there. A Nate Diaz or a Nick Diaz would be a phenomenal fight. I’ve always respected those guys,” said Woodley in a media scrum.

Woodley is fresh off a defeat against Anderson Silva in his last boxing outing. Meanwhile, Nate defeated Jorge Masvidal in his last boxing fight. As for Nick, he is still invested in MMA and will look to make his UFC return soon.

So, considering these situations, a boxing bout between Woodley and Nate could be on the horizon. But then again, it will be interesting to see if both fighters agree to that. Who do you think wins it? Do let us know in the comments below!