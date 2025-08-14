Nate Diaz Drops 3 Word ‘Hitlist’ Update as Conor McGregor UFC Fight Rumors Flare Up

The UFC’s famously brash superstar, Nate Diaz, plans for a return to the Octagon after three years away. His last fight was against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Following a brief boxing stint and a chaotic reality show adventure in Thailand, the Stockton native believes it’s time to reclaim his old glory, and he’s built a proper “hitlist” of potential opponents to make it happen.

On the Out Cold Podcast, Diaz named Ilia Topuria as one of the modern-day fighters he’d love to scrap with. He’s also set his sights on the boxing world, expressing interest in facing stars like Canelo Alvarez or Terence Crawford, who are both set to collide on September 13. But when it comes to the Octagon, Diaz sees his eternal rival, Conor McGregor, as the most compelling and realistic option for his comeback.

So far, the UFC hasn’t confirmed anything about the former BMF title challenger’s much-anticipated return to the Octagon. That didn’t stop Diaz from giving fans a glimpse of what’s brewing. He posted three pictures of himself training on Instagram—one of which showed him in a boxing ring. He captioned the post with three words: “Hitlist comin’ soon.” The 40-year-old’s message was clear—someone would be stepping in to share the dance with him. But the big question remains: will it be Conor McGregor or someone else?

‘The Notorious One’ has recently re-entered the UFC’s anti-doping pool! Signaling plans for a blockbuster comeback on a UFC White House card, set to happen next year on the 4th of July. The opponent, however, is still up in the air. The unfinished business of UFC 303 fallout with Michael Chandler seems like a logical first choice. But former middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Nate Diaz could steal the spotlight by facing McGregor at the coveted event.

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor share one of the most legendary rivalries in UFC history. With both fighters holding a 1-1 record from their clashes at UFC 196 and UFC 202, the stage is perfectly set for a thrilling third fight, possibly at the White House card. But there’s another matchup that has captured the Stockton native’s attention, one that’s flying under the radar and deserves far more spotlight.

Nate Diaz targets Max Holloway for the BMF belt fight

Nate Diaz was one-half of the reason the BMF belt even exists. He faced Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 for the symbolic title but came up short. Now, after watching Max Holloway defend the belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318, the Stockton native isn’t shy about stepping back into the fray to chase the title once more as part of his comeback plans.

Following Holloway’s successful first-time defense of the BMF belt, Diaz took to X and wrote, “This guy [is] cool, but he keeps wearing my belt,” alongside a picture of himself with Holloway, making it clear he’s more than interested in going after the BMF belt for a second shot.

With ‘Blessed’ eyeing a return to the lightweight title picture, it’s likely he’ll focus on more active lightweight contenders for his next bout. That doesn’t mean UFC fans wouldn’t enjoy a proper scrap between two of the sport’s most celebrated legends.

So, who do you think will step into the Octagon with Nate Diaz when he makes his comeback? Will it be his eternal rival, Conor McGregor, or someone else entirely? Share your thoughts in the comments below!