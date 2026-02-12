Nate Diaz Eyes Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira Winner as “Unfinished Business” Points to UFC Return

Nate Diaz never needed a contract announcement to remind people he exists. A few words, a familiar tone, and suddenly the conversation shifts. This time, it wasn’t trash talk aimed at a rival but rather a reminder of ownership—of legacy, influence, and a lane he believes is still his.

With the “BMF” title once again headlining a major UFC event, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ didn’t hide what caught his attention. As Max Holloway prepares to defend his title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 326, Diaz has made it clear that he will be watching—and waiting. Not as a fan, but as someone who feels the whole concept began with him.

Nate Diaz reminds everyone who built the BMF lane

Nate Diaz‘s message was blunt and unpolished, just as fans expect from him. “Let’s not act like I didn’t start a whole division bringing value to all these guys claiming they’re it,” he wrote on X. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ believes the BMF title is more than just a strap; it is an idea he brought to life when he challenged Jorge Masvidal in 2019.

The UFC may have formalized it, but Diaz still sees himself as the starting point. So, he didn’t stop there. Nate Diaz framed the belt as unfinished, stolen without closure. “I gave opportunity and put notice on the dopest fights. I got unfinished business, and I plan on going and taking what’s mine ASAP,” he added.

The tone was neither desperation nor nostalgia. It was entitlement—the same emotion that had followed him for more than a decade. The 40-year-old expressed the same sentiment on Instagram, where he shared a photo of the BMF belt with the words “Unfinished business.” No opponent was named, and no date was teased.

The callout was a clear indication that the winner of Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira’s BMF title fight at UFC 326 may have a familiar name waiting in the wings. Context is crucial here. Nate Diaz has never held the BMF title. His fight with Masvidal ended with a doctor’s stoppage, cutting short what was meant to be five rounds of chaos.

Since then, the belt has evolved beyond him, changing hands and taking on new meaning. But ‘The Stockton Slugger’ isn’t interested in evolution; he is interested in reclamation. With several fight cards, including UFC White House, still unbooked and waiting for a big name, Nate Diaz’s early 2026 callout does not appear to be a random outburst. It reads like positioning.

The 40-year-old has always returned when something feels personal, and the BMF belt has always felt unfinished to him. Whether the UFC acts on it or not, Diaz has done what he does best: made himself impossible to ignore. However, it is worth noting that Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira aren’t the first fighters that the UFC legend has a budding feud with, as just last month, Nick Diaz went on a fiery rant against his very own brother, Nate.

All does not appear to be well between the Diaz brothers

If Nate Diaz’s recent message felt calculated, the noise coming from his own camp was anything but. Just weeks before the revived BMF push, Nick Diaz went on social media with a rant that had fans nervous. It wasn’t about the opponents. Nor was it about the UFC. It was personal—and it included his own brother.

Nick Diaz, who has faced public struggles for the past two years, did not mince words. In a tweet that has since been deleted, he wrote, “For my brother Nate, I don’t know what his issue is, but you need to cut out the s—- talkers in your group… they are embarrassing to be around.”

The message came after a difficult period in Nick Diaz’s life, which included time in treatment and reports of family conflict and kidnapping. For a pair long known for cornering each other and standing together, that kind of message struck a different chord. As Nate Diaz prepares for one more run under the spotlight—possibly on a White House card or against the winner of Holloway vs. Oliveira—the foundation that has always supported him feels less certain.

Nick Diaz has yet to clarify his words, and ‘The Stockton Slugger’ hasn’t publicly responded either. However, if a return is actually on the horizon in 2026, it may come with a different corner and a different energy than fans are used to.