Nate Diaz Fights Influencer Who Tries to Troll Him Amid UFC Return Buzz

Nate Diaz is no stranger to public scuffles, and that reputation remains intact. The former UFC lightweight title challenger was recently involved in a fight with an influencer during the Sports Illustrated The Party Presented by DraftKings on February 7, 2026, at the Cow Palace in San Francisco.

Although the incident occurred several days ago, footage of the tussle surfaced today after influencer FinesseFave shared the clip across multiple social media platforms. The video shows Diaz approaching the influencer before suddenly grabbing him and taking his back. This seemingly caught FinesseFave off guard.

Why did Nate Diaz attack the influencer?

A man filming the video, presumably for FinesseFave, attempted to intervene, saying, “Yo. Nick. Nick. Stop. What are you doing?” Diaz eventually released the influencer, but not before feigning a few playful shots at his head. The influencer, however, continued to taunt him, chanting, “I fight like Khabib,” and adding, “I am gonna take you down.” Thankfully, it never went past play-fighting. If it did, Fave would be in trouble, much like the time he choked out a Logan Paul lookalike in New York in 2023.

Notably, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz share a long-running feud. In 2015, Diaz slapped Nurmagomedov during an altercation at a World Series of Fighting event. The confrontation reportedly stemmed from Diaz feeling disrespected after Khabib and his team were seen taking photos and laughing nearby while he was watching a fight.

FinesseFave shared the clip with the caption, “Big mistake [Three laughing emojis]” and added the overlay text, “Bro really tried fighting a UFC champ [two crying emojis]” on the video. It remains unclear what prompted Diaz to approach the influencer, though their interaction suggests they may have known each other beforehand.

Diaz has not competed in the UFC since his September 2022 victory over Tony Ferguson. Since then, he has stepped into the boxing ring twice. He first faced YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in August 2023, losing via unanimous decision. In July 2024, he squared off against fellow UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match, emerging victorious.

However, he might have a surprise for fans.

‘The Stockton Slugger’ says he is coming back

Nate Diaz could be preparing to light up the UFC cage once again as speculation over his return continues to build. The 40-year-old has made it clear he believes he has “unfinished business.” Diaz appears focused on the BMF title he first contested at UFC 244.

“Let’s not act like I didn’t start a whole division bringing value to all these guys claiming they’re it,” Diaz wrote. “I got unfinished business, and I plan on going and taking what’s mine asap.” Diaz also shared an intriguing series of images on Instagram.

He captioned the post “unfinished business,” sparking widespread discussion across the MMA world. The post has only intensified rumors that the Stockton star is plotting one final run inside the Octagon against rival Conor McGregor.

The pair fought twice in 2016, with each winning one. Their trilogy fight never took place, which some think would be the perfect fight for the UFC White House card, scheduled for June 14. However, the UFC has yet to confirm a lineup for the much-anticipated card.

That being said, it appears Nate Diaz might not be in his prime, but he is not willing to take disrespect from anyone. It remains to be seen what caused the altercation with the influencer. What do you think may have caused it?