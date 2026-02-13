Nate Diaz Issues Unexpected Apology to UFC 326 Main Eventer After Slap Warning

“I am just talking s**t when I am fighting, and I am for real about it,” said Nate Diaz once before his fight against Jorge Masvidal. But those words hold no merit anymore, as Diaz recently stirred up solid confusion while talking about the Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira matchup. While he initially targeted Holloway, the message veered off course only moments later.

The Stockton native’s last appearance inside the cage was back in 2022. And, after that, Diaz competed in the inaugural BMF title fight. With Holloway and Oliveira set to fight for the strap on March 7, Diaz is predicting that the Hawaiian will come out on top, and he is targeting the star for a clash on the White House lawn.

After Diaz predicted Holloway would remain BMF champion in the main event on March 7, he said he would slap Charles Oliveira. Whereas, originally, it is clearly heard in the clip that he said he would slap Max, creating utter confusion among netizens. Following his trash talk, the ex-UFC star quickly backtracked on his recent comments and apologized.

Nate Diaz walks back Max Holloway’s slap threat

“I like Max (in that fight),” “Yeah (I like Max in that fight). I’ll slap the s— out of him, though. That was rude what I just said, but I’ll f— him up. Yeah, the White House would be perfect,” Nate continued.

Nate has never shied away from giving his thoughts on the current landscape in the promotion, and he most recently had his sights on Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 326. After his ‘rude’ words, it did not take long for the fan favorite to regret that threat. Although Nate is the last person to apologize, even the man himself admitted he should not have targeted the always respectful Oliveira.

Diaz took to social media, first to clarify who his slap threat was directed at and then to apologize for issuing it.

“I didn’t say I’d slap Max (Holloway), I said that about (Oliveira) but I shouldn’t have said that either it was rude and I was fd up,” Diaz wrote.

“If we were fighting in a caged match I might attempt it but that was rude I shouldn’t have said that my bad Bruhs all Respecto,” he added.

By issuing the apology, Diaz corrected the narrative and expressed regret over his choice of words. The episode clarifies his position while keeping attention on potential future matchups.

Nate Diaz revives BMF narrative with cryptic White House return hint

Nate Diaz has spoken about returning to the cage in a mysterious social media post. His comments were directly tied to the White House event that the UFC has been preparing for. There has been no official communication yet regarding the promotion confirming the cards. The message left fans speculating about Nate’s return. Diaz has not competed in mixed martial arts since beating Tony Ferguson in September 2022. He parlayed his success into a big-ticket boxing match with Jake Paul. More than three years after leaving the UFC, Diaz is planning a comeback.

“Let’s not act like I didn’t start a whole division bringing value to all these guys claiming they’re it.” “I gave opportunity and put notice on the dopest fights I got unfinished business, and I plan on going and taking what’s mine asap 1st to ever start a division and the dopest one at that. “You’re welcome, motherf—ers. I’ll see you soon, I’m coming,” wrote Diaz on X.

The 40-year-old took credit for the title’s creation and vowed to finish “unfinished business” by finally winning it. Diaz lost to Jorge Masvidal in the inaugural BMF title fight at Madison Square Garden in 2019.