Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and the MMA Community Mourn Lil Jon’s Son, Nathan Smith

This week, the MMA world paused, not for a bout announcement or a viral video, but for something far more serious. What began as a quiet concern after word broke of Lil Jon‘s missing 27-year-old in Georgia turned into grief, reverberating far beyond hip-hop and into combat sports circles that rarely slow down.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As additional details became available with Nathan Smith being found dead 3 days after being reported missing, fighters and fans alike responded with silence, prayers, and simple acts of support. Even for a community used to toughness, this was the type of news that cuts through the noise and leaves little to say—except condolences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MMA Community Stands With Lil Jon After Tragic Loss

Three days after Lil Jon’s son, Nathan Smith, was reported missing, officials delivered the tragic news. The Milton Police Department announced that a body believed to be Nathan’s was found in a pond near his home, with divers from the Cherokee County Fire Department assisting in the investigation.

Lil Jon issued a statement on Instagram, expressing his grief over his son’s death. “I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of my son, Nathan Smith. His mother and I are devastated,” he wrote.

“Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted — he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest,” he added. Lil Jon also spoke with pride about Nathan Smith’s creative life, describing him as a skilled music producer, artist, engineer, and New York University graduate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Within hours, support came in from unexpected places. Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, and Angela Hill liked the post, showing silent unity that spoke more than words. Others decided to comment directly. Urijah Faber posted a simple prayer emoji, and model and Muay Thai fighter Mia Kang commented, “Sending all my love and prayers. I am so sorry for your loss.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIL JON (@liljon) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

There’s no promotion or spotlight—just a genuine human response. In moments like this, the distinctions between sports, music, and fandom blur. What remains is pain, empathy, and a reminder that behind every headline is a family asking for the most important thing right now: privacy and prayers.

All we know about the case so far

That call for privacy stands alongside unanswered questions that the family cannot ignore. While the public has responded with empathy rather than speculation, authorities have verified that the situation is still being thoroughly investigated. The limited information shared so far with the public feels shaped by caution rather than secrecy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Milton Police Department claimed that no foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Officials stated that no further information would be disclosed until the Fulton County Medical Examiner determines the official cause and manner of death. Official identification is also pending confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

After initial attempts to find the 27-year-old were unsuccessful, the search was broadened to a pond in Mayfield Park near Nathan Smith’s home, where he had last been seen. It proved to be an alteration that eventually led to the recovery.

Beyond the investigation, facets of Nathan Smith’s life continue to define the story more than the circumstances. Like his father, Lil Jon, he was drawn to music and released music under the name DJ Young Slade. He was the only child from Lil Jon’s marriage to Nicole Smith, which ended in 2022. The artist is also the father of a one-year-old daughter, Nahara, with his girlfriend Jamila Sozahdah.

ADVERTISEMENT

We at EssentiallySports would like to express our heartfelt sympathies to Lil Jon, his family, and everyone who loved Nathan Smith during this incredibly difficult time.