Nate Diaz Names Three Potential Opponents for Highly Anticipated UFC White House Return

“I’m coming,” wrote Nate Diaz on X just last week. The UFC veteran put Dana White & Co. on alert by teasing his UFC return. The Stockton native has not fought in the Octagon since he submitted Tony Ferguson in 2022; however, the ‘BMF’ inside him still exists. Now, Diaz plans to return to Dana White’s promotion one more time before permanently laying down his gloves. Despite initially keeping silent, he recently revealed the list of opponents he’s targeting.

Even though Nate Diaz retired from the UFC, he stayed active in boxing and fought back-to-back in the ring. Meanwhile, fans increased discussion around his next combat after POTUS Donald Trump announced the historic White House event card last year. Although promoters keep the card under wraps, fans expect to see the biggest stars, even though nothing is finalized. Finally, Diaz has named three potential opponents he wants to face.

Nate Diaz outlines who he wants next in his comeback fight

“I’m ready to get back in real action. I want to fight either McGregor [trilogy], maybe Dustin Poirier if he stops being such a p–sy, and maybe Mike Perry,” Nate Diaz told TMZ Sports.

The UFC plans to stage the White House event on June 14, on the eve of President Donald Trump’s birthday, as part of the celebration of America’s 250th birthday. Organizers expect nearly 5,000 guests to gather on the South Lawn for the ‘one and done’ spectacle.

“Yeah, that’d be dope, too (to be on the White House card),” Diaz added. “America gang, baby. You already know what’s popping.”

In fact, this rare crossover between sports and politics could create a historic moment and push the UFC further onto the global stage. However, uncertainty still surrounds the Stockton native’s involvement. Even so, his presence would instantly boost the event’s profile.

Naturally, a potential Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor trilogy stands out above the rest. They have already fought twice and remain tied at 1-1. So, if the promotion books Trilogy for June 14, the fight could easily turn the event into a blockbuster. Right now, that matchup feels like the most obvious option.

At the same time, Diaz continues to show interest in fighting Dustin Poirier. The two previously discussed a boxing match, but Poirier’s UFC contract reportedly stalled those talks. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz also maintains a rivalry with former UFC fighter and current BKFC star Mike Perry. Their bad blood dates back to 2022, when Perry publicly challenged Diaz to a bare-knuckle fight.

Most recently, the 40-year-old stepped into the boxing ring against his former BMF rival Jorge Masvidal and secured a majority decision victory. With that win, Diaz avenged his earlier UFC BMF loss to Masvidal. Still, he continues to chase the BMF belt and wants to make one more run at it.

Diaz wants to reclaim what he believes is rightfully his

Nate Diaz has now shifted his focus to some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts, targeting fighters who built massive reputations without always capturing championship gold. Back in 2019, Diaz chased the symbolic BMF belt, but doctors stopped his fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 and ended his title hopes. Now, three years after leaving Dana White & Co., Diaz wants to make another run and reclaim what slipped away.

At present, Max Holloway holds the BMF belt in the lightweight division. Next month at UFC 326, Holloway will defend the title against Charles Oliveira in a rematch at the T-Mobile Arena. As that fight approaches, Diaz has already shown clear interest. So, he has set his sights firmly on the BMF belt once again and plans to push himself back into the conversation.

“Let’s not act like I didn’t start a whole division bringing value to all these guys claiming they’re it,” Diaz wrote on X. “I gave opportunity and put notice on the dopest fights. I got unfinished business, and I plan on going and taking what’s mine ASAP.”

So, what do you make of Nate Diaz’s push for a UFC comeback? Should the promotion welcome the 40-year-old legend back despite their past disagreements? Share your thoughts below.