Nate Diaz’s Next Fight on Netflix’s Rousey vs. Carano “Completely” Closes the Door on UFC Return, Insider Report

Nate Diaz’s return to MMA is finally set. But according to one insider, the decision may come with bigger consequences for the Stockton legend than fans may have initially realized. On May 16, he’ll return in a five-round welterweight fight against former UFC fighter and BKFC champion Mike Perry on the debut MMA card from Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

The event, set for the Intuit Dome in California, already features major names including Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano and Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins. For a promotion launching its first MMA show, landing Diaz is pretty significant. The 22-13 veteran is one of the sport’s most recognizable figures, dating back to winning Season 5 of reality show, The Ultimate Fighter, in 2007.

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Over the years, he collected multiple post-fight bonuses and built a cult following, especially after his famous 2016 submission win over Conor McGregor at UFC 196. But his move to MVP might close the Octagon chapter permanently. Veteran MMA analyst Luke Thomas shared what he’s hearing behind the scenes after the Diaz vs. Perry booking became official.

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“Not just this, but the way I heard it, Diaz taking this fight closes the door on a UFC return completely,” Thomas shared on X. “So whatever Diaz is making or planning for future fights, he’s doing so knowing there’s no UFC homecoming possible now.”

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That claim adds an interesting layer to the situation because Ariel Helwani recently revealed that the UFC had explored the possibility of a return before Nate Diaz finalized his plans with Jake Paul’s organization. The details of those discussions remain unclear, but the offer was apparently there.

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Alongside Diaz vs. Perry, the show features the long-awaited Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano clash and Francis Ngannou’s MMA return. For MVP, stacking that lineup is a clear attempt to prove they can compete for attention in a sport dominated by the UFC for more than two decades.

For Nate Diaz, it also fits his career pattern. He’s rarely followed the traditional route. Outside the Octagon, he has already boxed Jake Paul and later Jorge Masvidal, and he’s launched his own fight promotion as well. Even now, at 40 years old, he’s openly said he plans to keep competing for years. Still, the possibility that this decision shuts the UFC door entirely will surprise many fans. But Ronda Rousey has taken this opportunity to fire off a shot at the UFC and its brass!

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Ronda Rousey goes off on Hunter Campbell after MVP secures Nate Diaz’s MMA return

The former UFC bantamweight champion is headlining the same May 16 card where Diaz will face Mike Perry, marking her own return to MMA against Gina Carano. Since the event was announced, Rousey has repeatedly framed the show as something bigger than just another fight night. In her view, it represents a shift in power within combat sports.

When Diaz vs. Perry was added to the lineup, Rousey reacted with a message that quickly made the rounds online.

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“Welcome to the revolution Nate Diaz,” she wrote on X before later deleting the post. “It’s FIGHTERS vs the establishment – and we’re gonna win! May 16th only on Netflix. P.S. Hunter Campbell p—– off the wrong b—-, I’m coming for your job m—-.”

The comment fits the tone ‘Rowdy’ has adopted since announcing her comeback. While she has maintained a respectful relationship with UFC CEO Dana White, saying previously that he even gave his blessing when the UFC couldn’t match the financial structure of her comeback deal, her criticism of the current UFC hierarchy has been much sharper. She also aimed at fighter pay and the UFC White House card before this.

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For fans, the real intrigue now shifts to what happens next. If Nate Diaz defeats Mike Perry in May, the possibilities widen even further. More fights under the MVP banner? Another boxing crossover? Or perhaps something entirely unexpected? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!