Nate Diaz Remains Silent on Nick’s Worrying Absence Amid Brothers’ Positive UFC Career Honor

For years, the Diaz brothers have defined MMA with their firepower, unforgettable fights, and larger-than-life personalities. Although they were once inseparable, Nate and Nick Diaz have taken very different paths in 2025. After leaving the UFC in 2022 following his last win, Nate Diaz shifted his focus to big-money boxing matchups, testing himself in a new arena and chasing high-profile paydays. Meanwhile, Nick Diaz, the elder brother, has faced a rougher road. In January 2025, reports surfaced that he entered rehabilitation in Mexico, sparking a whirlwind of speculation.

The situation escalated further when Nick’s alleged girlfriend, Kayla, went public on social media, where she claimed that someone had abducted the former Strikeforce champion and taken him to Mexico. In subsequent posts, she urged fans to intervene and accused Nick’s coach, Jose Garcia, his sister, his mother, and other close allies of keeping him away. Garcia, for his part, quickly denied the allegations and said that Kayla exerted a negative influence on Nick. However, throughout the controversial sojourn of his brother, now nearing close to ten months, Nate Diaz has surprisingly remained silent.

Ex-UFC fighter acknowledges the greatness of Nate and Nick Diaz for their contribution to MMA

Nick Diaz’s life has taken a sharp turn, and fans can’t help but wonder where his brother Nate fits into the picture. Nate has stayed largely silent, even as he posts glimpses of his own life on social media and partakes in media interviews. That quiet only adds fuel to the fire of speculation. Still, despite the drama swirling around them, the Diaz brothers’ legacy in MMA remains untouchable. Respect for their impact is widespread, with even peers acknowledging their influence both inside and outside the Octagon.

Recently, former UFC fighter Sergio Pettis, and brother of ex-UFC lightweight standout Anthony Pettis, weighed in during an MMA Junkie interview. Reflecting on sibling duos in MMA, Sergio Pettis said, “When you think of sibling brothers, you always think of the Diaz brothers, bro. I even—me, I always think of the Diaz’s man. Like Nick and Nate have been around for years—the first two brothers to really come in and make themselves known, just their personality. They’re true fighters, you know. I feel like I’m a martial artist, and when you think of the Diaz’s, you think of these guys as fighters.”

Though Nate Diaz has stayed silent about his brother, the pair was last seen together at Nate’s boxing debut against Jake Paul in August 2023. Since then, Nick has been absent from Nate’s subsequent boxing bouts. Nick, two years older than Nate, made his UFC debut in 2001 at just 18, quickly earning a reputation as a fearless striker with an unorthodox style. Nate followed in his footsteps, debuting in the UFC in 2007.

While Nate has stepped away from MMA and into boxing, 42-year-old Nick Diaz remains far away from the spotlight of combat sports. However, last month, his coach confirmed that Nick is training “exceptionally,” sharpening his skills and preparing for what could come next once he returns.

Nate Diaz signals potential trilogy fight with Conor McGregor in career update

The Nate Diaz–Conor McGregor rivalry still crackles with electricity years after their first clash. At UFC 196 in March 2016, people expected undefeated and dominating featherweight McGregor to dismantle short-notice replacement Nate Diaz. Instead, Diaz stunned the world, stepping in on just ten days’ notice and submitting McGregor with a rear-naked choke in round two. The upset instantly cemented Diaz as a fan icon and handed McGregor his first major UFC setback.

Their rematch at UFC 202 in August 2016 turned into a five-round war. McGregor adjusted his strategy, showcased sharper cardio, and narrowly claimed a majority decision, fueling fan demand for a potential trilogy. Now, the trilogy could finally happen. The UFC reportedly plans its 2026 White House card, and Dana White has greenlit McGregor’s participation. Although the opponent hasn’t been confirmed, with rumors swirling around Michael Chandler, Diaz remains a viable option. He struggles to secure boxing fights and may pivot back to MMA.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Diaz said, “Nobody’s free so there ain’t nobody to fight. I want to fight three times a year, but everyone is f—king locked down. So it’s a matter of time. I’m trying to fight ASAP. At the moment, I don’t got nothing to see until it pops up in my grill,” he added. Asked about joining the UFC White House card in July 2026, he didn’t hesitate: “100 percent. That’s the most thing I’m looking forward to.”

Will Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 deliver the showdown fans have been clamoring for?