Nate Diaz Sparks White House Return Buzz With Sly Dig at Conor McGregor

Back in 2024, Nate Diaz wrote on X, “Free Conor,” venting his frustration and asking UFC CEO Dana White to release Conor McGregor so he could face him to settle the score outside the Octagon. The promotion (unsurprisingly) ignored his request, but the upcoming UFC White House event has brought renewed attention to their trilogy.

He showed his interest in a trilogy with Conor McGregor by posting a clip from their first fight at UFC 196, complete with a U.S. flag in the caption, hinting at a symbolic White House showdown.

Right now, the promotion and the White House administration are working on transforming the South Lawn into the Octagon on June 14 to make President Donald Trump’s birthday truly memorable. For UFC fans, this event will make history as the first time the Presidential residence hosts a UFC fight.

Dana White and the UFC matchmakers are facing mounting pressure as every fighter vies for a spot on the card, especially the Irishman. Michael Chandler has also called for his grudge match with Conor McGregor to be on the same card. And to his dismay, Nate Diaz has joined the conversation.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 196-Weigh Ins, Mar 4, 2016 Las Vegas, NV, USA UFC president Dana White center attempts to separate Conor McGregor left from Nate Diaz during weigh-ins for UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 04.03.2016 16:34:41, 9157606, Nate Diaz, MGM Grand Garden Arena, UFC, Dana White, MMA, TopPic, Conor McGregor PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 9157606

Before Nate Diaz expressed interest in a trilogy, longtime UFC commentator Jon Anik had actively supported the Diaz vs. McGregor matchup, praising its rich history and noting that it could generate massive live gate revenue and pay-per-view sales. Meanwhile, names like Dustin Poirier have claimed that McGregor would beat Chandler handily if he comes back anything like his former self.

So, Chandler has to overcome some serious odds to get this fight sanctioned for the White House event, including McGregor’s shifting moods, doubts from fans and pros, questions about this stylistic match favoring McGregor, and now, Nate Diaz throwing his hat in the ring for the shot.

UFC fans push for a Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 3 over Michael Chandler bout

Michael Chandler has pursued a fight with Conor McGregor since early 2023, when they coached opposite teams on TUF 31, only for that bout to repeatedly collapse. ‘The Notorious’ dealt with USADA issues, shifted his focus to Hollywood, and later suffered an injury that forced the UFC to cancel their UFC 303 meeting.

During that time, Chandler committed nearly 21 months of his career to training and waiting for McGregor, only for fans to now push altogether against the idea of that fight. They have shifted their attention to a potential Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor trilogy instead.

One fan wrote, “Trilogy in the Whitehouse, please don’t let us have to listen to the whole Michael Chandler BS again. McGregor Vs. Diaz 3 is the fight that needs to happen before it’s too late,” while another echoed the sentiment, saying, “This is the fight to make at the White House.”

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor remain locked at 1-1, which makes a trilogy a straightforward business move. Sure, a bout with ‘The Notorious’ could help elevate the next generation of stars, which appears to drive Michael Chandler’s motivation, but the promotion would likely generate significantly more revenue from Diaz vs. McGregor 3.

One fan commented, “McGregor vs. Diaz 3. White House Lawn. Sun,” while another added, “U deserve the White House card not that guy that consistently calls out the same Irish dingus everytime he loses.”

The financial history only strengthens that argument. Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz produced an estimated $79 million in PPV revenue and an $8.2 million live gate at UFC 196. Then, their rematch at UFC 202 reportedly pushed total revenue beyond $100 million.

Another fan backed the trilogy, writing, “I speak for every real MMA fan. You and McGregor would be 10 times better than Michael Chandler at the WH card.” That feeling showed up again when another fan said, “You won me $100 that night @NateDiaz209”.

Together, Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor generated nearly $190 million for the promotion, a figure that remains difficult to replicate in today’s market. That said, the business landscape has shifted. The promotion no longer operates under the traditional PPV model and has entered a seven-year deal with Paramount+.

Besides, both fighters have stayed inactive for years, which begs questions about their drawing power. Conor McGregor remains on the UFC roster, while Diaz no longer competes under the promotion, although he previously expressed a desire to return. Despite these odds, fans continue to push for the Stockton native’s return. One wrote, “Let’s go, Nate,” while another added, “We need you back in the game asap”.

So, who do you want Conor McGregor to face next? Would you rather see him return to the Octagon against Michael Chandler or Nate Diaz? Drop your thoughts below.