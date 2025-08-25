Nate Diaz’s Guest Appearance on ‘Kill Tony’ Leaves UFC World Divided

Nate Diaz has never been one to stay confined to expectations. The Stockton native, known for his unexpected career choices and larger-than-life personality, has once again moved away from the fight business to try something new. While fans wonder when, or if, Diaz will return to the UFC, his most recent move has taken him in an unexpected direction, leaving the MMA world buzzing with both excitement and criticism.

The former UFC fighter announced on Instagram that he will make a special appearance on Kill Tony, Netflix’s live stand-up show. Diaz kept the announcement simple, posting photographs and behind-the-scenes clips with the caption “Kill Tony. 8/25 on Netflix.”

The post soon went viral on social media, drawing massive reactions that showed how split fans are over Diaz’s ventures outside the cage. Many of his fans were ecstatic about the crossover, flooding the comments with words of excitement. A fan said, “Can’t wait for this one 😤🤣,” and another shared a more personal moment: “When my girl started screaming, ‘Babe, it’s Nate,’ I thought she was kidding, and I looked up and saw you.”

Others expressed their joy with shorter but equally enthusiastic replies like “I’m not surprised 👊🏼” and “It’s gonna be the best one yet.” For Diaz’s loyal base, his appearance on the comedy stage is just another extension of the personality they’ve long admired. However, not everyone saw it the same way.

Critics claimed that Diaz should focus on fighting rather than pursuing entertainment projects. Comments like “Ain’t nothing but a cte baby” and “Anything but a real fight lol” summed up the doubt, while one detractor outright dismissed the entire show with “Tony sucks anyways.” The backlash highlighted a recurring truth for Diaz: no matter what he does, his actions are rarely noticed or uncontested.

That scrutiny ties directly into the ongoing questions about his fighting future. Nate Diaz left the UFC after submitting Tony Ferguson in September 2022, but he has since competed in boxing against Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal, defeating the latter by majority decision in July 2024. Nonetheless, the 38-year-old has expressed a desire to return to the Octagon.

“I plan on going back to UFC,” he told The HJR Podcast. “If they’ll have me, I would like to go back and f—– whoop someone’s a– there. I’m not fighting at 155 pounds, though.” However, he further added that he does not have a name in mind right now, and that is why he isn’t back in the UFC. But seeing that he won’t be fighting in the lightweight division, is it possible that he has Khamzat Chimaev in his sights now?

Nate Diaz picks a feud with Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz may not have a name in mind for his UFC comeback, but his latest comments indicate that he has one target in mind. The Stockton native did not mince words when addressing Khamzat Chimaev, who recently won the UFC middleweight title. While many fans were split on Chimaev’s grappling-heavy performance against Dricus Du Plessis, Diaz dismissed the champion’s style as scared and boring.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Diaz ripped into Chimaev’s approach during an interview with Sneako, ridiculing the times when ‘Borz’ controlled Du Plessis on the ground without unleashing significant damage. “He’s supposed to be the big scary guy, right? And remember when he had him in side control and he’s holding him? Dominating him, right? And then he lets go and hits him a little bit, little soft punches,” Diaz explained.

For him, it was not dominance but rather fear masked as control. “He comes off as this big intimidating guy, but it’s a big old scared child,” Diaz said, framing Khamzat Chimaev’s meticulous grappling as the polar opposite of the warrior image fans have associated with him. The fight surely sparked debate online, with some agreeing that Chimaev’s careful approach lacked excitement. As for Diaz, he has once again planted himself firmly in the conversation, this time by taking a direct shot at the UFC’s newest champion.