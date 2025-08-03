Nate Diaz’s Thailand Brawl Takes New Twist as Baiting Allegations Resurface Against Dagestani Camp

Nate Diaz, a key player in the ALF reality show, brought nothing but chaotic drama to the forefront. The Stockton native engaged in a fierce brawl with the Russian contestants on set. As the situation intensified, Diaz and his crew made the decisive choice to pull back and leave the area. Skillfully steering clear of any significant issues. The details only grew more chaotic, revealing that the brawl might have been meticulously orchestrated.

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields, who was part of Diaz’s team, actually documented most of what went down. He even released a clip showing a Russian fighter named Zalik putting his hands on him, which ultimately sparked the brawl. While the immediate reason wasn’t entirely clear, Shields later connected the dots. Hinting at Diaz’s past run-ins with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Khamzat Chimaev as potential triggers. However, that’s not the end.

According to Diaz, the Dagestani fighters had tried to bait them into training together and then turn it into a real fight—something his team narrowly avoided. In a recent video on Shields’ YouTube channel, he actually explained how one of the fighters pushed both him and Jake Shields for a sparring session. But the Stockton native picked up on the setup and denied it.

Diaz said, “He was like, ‘Hey, what’s up, man?’ He’s like, ‘Do you think I can train with you or Jake?’ And I’m like, ‘What? You wanna fight? You want to come from the bottom? If you beat Cap, then we’ll train.’ And then Cap is like, ‘What’s up? You want something like that?’ 300 pounds, smashing him like that.”

It was unclear who exactly shoved Nate or which team member was involved, but the way the UFC star described the incident made it evident that something felt off. As the events unfolded, Shields revealed that the Russians chased them down on motorcycles during their escape. Without a doubt, it was extremely dangerous. Even Jon Jones experienced a wave of tension in that moment.

Jon Jones explained how serious the beef was between Nate Diaz and the Russian fighters

The former UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, was also present during the brawl and saw firsthand how quickly things went south. The fighter named Zalik, who confronted Nate, was from Jones’ team. ‘Bones’ reflected and also admitted that they probably shouldn’t have gotten involved in the mess at all.

He told Red Corner MMA, “We had one of our young fighters, a guy named Zalik—he was playing with Nate. He wanted to play-fight with Nate. Nate kind of came in a little bit on edge. I think he had some previous beef with some Russian fighters, so he was a little bit on edge when he got here. Play-fighting with Nate was not the best idea. It became serious right away, and we had to replace Nate.”

Well, that again ties into the claims that Nate Diaz’s past beefs with Dagestani fighter, and also with Khamzat Chimaev, might’ve been the root cause of all the chaos that followed. The Stockton native has never been one to back down from a fight. He’s been part of similar incidents throughout his career. But this time around, even Michael Bisping also seemed a little worried for him.

With that being said, what do you think about Nate Diaz and his wild saga on the Russian version of TUF? Let us know in the comments below!