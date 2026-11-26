Following the second-round KO loss to Navajo Stirling at UFC Qatar, Jiri Prochazka will be eyeing to make some tweaks to his game plan. The Czech fighter suffered two knockout losses in a row this year, and that is bound to bring some serious changes to his overall approach. So if Prochazka is looking to sharpen his arsenal, his last opponent, Stirling, has provided his insight on mindset and fighting style. The only catch is that Stirling was very brutal with his words while assessing Prochazka’s weaknesses.

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“I just feel like my mindset was stronger than his,” Stirling told Home of Fight. “I just listened to the way he would speak in some interviews and podcasts (following) the fight that he’d lost. And I just felt like I was gonna crush this dude. I’ve already found his number—mentally. He looked like he was going through it all week. Like, just every time I turn the corner, you know, he was like…

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“Obviously, it’s him as a person, but I was like, man, this guy needs to relax. Just very intense all the time, you know? So many people are fighters, and they’re just intense. It’s like they use up all their energy.”

Stirling’s assessment was particularly aimed at Prochazka’s mental aspect of the game. Though the undefeated Kiwi didn’t particularly specify which moments he indicated, Stirling’s overall belief was that he had a better mindset than Prochazka, which helped him to win the fight. And he showed it during the bout as well.

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There was a point in the first round when Prochazka tagged Stirling with his awkward overhands. But the Kiwi didn’t flinch and stuck to the game plan of using leg kicks to restrict movement, then mixing it up upstairs with a shot.

Zuma January 18, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: JIRI PROCHAZKA 31-5-1 of Hosteradice, Czechia defeats JAMAHAL HILL 12-3-0-1NC of Chicago, IL by TKO strike at 3:01 of round 3 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA – ZUMAo117 20250118_zsp_o117_131 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Soon, Navajo Stirling brought up the technical aspect of the conversation, claiming that he found Prochazka surprisingly ‘weak’ during the clinch exchanges in the fight.

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“When I was fighting Jiri, we got into the clinch,” Stirling added. “My first thought was, ‘holy s—t, this guy’s real weak,’ like, weak in the clinch. I could take this guy down and get on top and just smoke him, but it was a bit of an ego thing. If I’m gonna beat this guy, I wanna beat him at his game so that I can shut the fan base down.

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“I wanna beat him at his game on the feet. I wanna put him out cold so that no one could deny. That’s why I didn’t keep him against the fence. I just thought, I’ll just elbow and let go here, because I’m already doing well on the feet too.”

This sequence was clear during the fight. Stirling consistently used his kicks and well-timed jabs to create an opening for a kill shot, which he eventually found in the second round with a right hook. But he also gained the upper position in the clinch pretty swiftly.

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Neither fighter shot a takedown, but Stirling held the upper hand in the clinch when he reversed the position against the cage easily and kept landing shots. Also, the Auckland-based fighter looked decently big against Prochazka, and that size factor also worked in his favor.

However, this wasn’t the first time Navajo Stirling had been critical of Prochazka’s approach to the fight.

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At the UFC Qatar post-fight presser, he labeled the former champ’s awkward mannerisms a “facade.” But what made Stirling’s assessment particularly brutal was the way he explained, in depth, how systematically he broke down one of the most ferocious strikers in the UFC.

Stirling is certainly not alone in this case. His teammate Carlos Ulberg also voiced a similar opinion about Jiri Prochazka following his win at UFC 327 in April. Ulberg broke his ACL in the first round but still scored the knockout victory.

After the fight, Prochazka said he displayed “mercy” toward his opponent, which rubbed Ulberg the wrong way.

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Addressing the incident on the Ariel Helwani show, Ulberg said he only saw “fear” in Prochazka’s eyes and that his words were nothing but a flimsy excuse to get another title shot.

While Navajo Stirling shared some candid assessments of his last opponent’s performance, Jiri Prochazka broke his silence for the first time after the UFC Qatar loss.

Jiri Prochazka opens up for the first time after UFC Qatar knockout loss

For Prochazka, his latest loss in the UFC Qatar main event marked his second in a row. In his career spanning 40 professional fights, ‘BJP’ had never lost two consecutive fights, a streak that finally ended in Qatar. Fans have raised questions over whether his chin has begun to show signs of damage.

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But as fans were highly vocal after the fan favorite suffered a defeat, Prochazka remained stoic. He went live straight from the hospital, where he displayed his injuries from the bout. In doing so, he assured everyone that he will come back, but admitted that there is a lot of work to be done before he finally returns.

“Back in the hotel, a few stitches,” Prochazka said on Instagram. “One more time, congrats to my opponent. Really nice catch. I felt sharp, felt prepared, and felt strong, but maybe too many tactics and not too much pressure.

“I will make a post about that, watch the fight one more time, and I will be back and work because. Yeah, I feel that, yes, there is a lot of work. There is a lot of work, and it can be much better. No more like this. I will do everything. Believe me!”

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Prochazka’s loss in Qatar marked the second time in a row that he lost a fight to a hook. First, Carlos Ulberg flatlined him with a left hook at UFC 327, and then Navajo Stirling caught him with a right hook. These are some of the defensive areas where Prochazka would have to make tweaks before facing another contender.

That said, there is hope that the former champ will make a solid comeback, showing his vintage form once again.