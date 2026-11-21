Navajo Stirling has moved one step closer to a challenge for the light heavyweight title after knocking out Jiri Prochazka at the UFC Qatar main event. The Kiwi put on a statement performance as he secured a second-round finish with a right hook at the 4:58 mark, with two seconds left in the round. With that victory, Stirling would potentially meet his City Kickboxing teammate and 205 lbs champion Carlos Ulberg for the belt as early as his next trip to the Octagon. In that regard, Stirling has finally dropped a hint.

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“Yeah… It’s something that,” Stirling said at the UFC on Paramount post-fight show. “Like, the coaches have just sort of had me going. Like, obviously keeps bringing up the media and that, and yeah, they just said, ‘You just need to get through this, and we’ll cross that bridge.'”

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“We just had a few convos back and forth, but it’s just been pretty civil. We sort of just hope…”

“Probably… let me check my phone.

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This is a developing story…