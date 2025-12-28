Navy SEAL Mauled by Sean Strickland Urges Ex-UFC Champ to Honor His Promise

About a year ago, the video of Sean Strickland’s sparring session with ex-Navy SEAL-turned-MMA fighter Mitch Aguiar made the rounds on social media. It was a pretty chaotic session that showed the former middleweight champion beating and battering Aguiar, while firing off punches and some taunts as well. For the viewers, this was just another example of Strickland’s brutal test of will, an approach he uses for training. But for Aguiar, it was personal and unfinished business.

Now, the former Navy SEAL is calling Sean Strickland out. Why? Well, it appears that the duo had an agreement before Mitch Aguiar stepped up to spar the former UFC champion. He recently revealed that Strickland has yet to honor the promise he made long before the beatdown he took in july 2024.

Sean Strickland called out for not holding up his end of the bargain

During an interview with ‘The Schmo’, Mitch Aguiar revealed that he has known Sean Strickland for almost a decade now, having trained together in a gym during the late 2010s. So, he did not come out of the blue to take on the UFC star when he did. The entire ordeal started when Strickland called out the Navy SEALs and questioned their toughness, leading Aguiar to step up and show his mettle.

“Sean and I go way back, training at Black House MMA back in the day. Like [in] 2015-16,” Mitch Aguiar stated. “Saw his callout saying that he didn’t think any Navy SEAL could survive a day training with him… He was determined to make me quit, but wasn’t going to ring that bell, you know.”

Thereafter, the ex-Navy SEAL revealed that there was a deal in place when he decided to fight Sean Strickland.

“The deal was that he was going to come out and do a day of SEAL training with me and see if he would quit or not. But he’s not taking me up on that deal yet,” Aguiar further stated. “The stage is set. The operator challenge… Sean, get your a– out to Florida for the operator challenge.”

As an added bonus, Mitch Aguiar is willing to make another agreement with the former UFC champion. He is down for another round of fisticuffs if Sean Strickland undergoes and completes SEAL training.

Ex-Navy SEAL is ready for a rematch

Sean Strickland really went ham on Mitch Aguiar when they sparred for the first time. The ex-Navy SEAL hasn’t forgotten the experience of getting battered and bruised by an actual former champion. As such, he’s willing to put on the gloves and spar in an MMA setting, where he could grapple and strike at the same time.

However, Aguiar claims that it will only happen if Sean Strickland comes to Florida and does what he said he’ll do. “If you survive that [SEAL training], I’ll come out, and I want the rematch,” Mitch Aguiar added. “Maybe some small gloves so we can get some grappling in. And it’s not going to be a survive 25 minutes. We’ll just do a fight.”

Well, Sean Strickland never shies away from getting it on inside the cage whenever he gets an opportunity to do so in training. But whether he accepts this challenge and fulfills his promise remains to be seen. What do you think?