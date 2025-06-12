Gable Steveson’s Million-Dollar Salary Gets Subtle Verdict From 4X Minnesota All-American

Gable Steveson has always been a special talent, lighting up the NCAA with his wrestling heroics. The hype only grew when he stepped into the WWE—something the Indiana native called “a dream I’ve had since I was a kid.” Before his victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Steveson was already making moves by securing a NIL deal with MMA manager Dave Martin. His WWE journey officially began with a standout appearance at SummerSlam on August 21, 2021.

Eventually, it was revealed that the Olympian had inked a Next In Line deal with the pro wrestling powerhouse. Steveson’s fascination with MMA consistently kept fans on their toes, particularly as he appeared truly captivated by the cage. Yet, former folkstyle wrestler and PFL fighter Logan Storley highlighted that the situation for the young phenom might be more complex than anticipated, given the increasing and appealing opportunities available.

According to a striking report by Sports Illustrated via Frightful, WWE’s main roster of talent earns around $350,000 a year, with top stars making over a million. That’s exactly what Storley pointed out—thanks to NIL money and his WWE deal, Gable Steveson could be hitting the $1 million mark in just under three years. In contrast, most UFC fighters would need several tough years in the cage before even getting close to that kind of paycheck

Minnesota All-American told MMA Fighting, “Right now, we’re in a weird time with MMA with NIL money coming in and we’re not seeing as many wrestlers come over. NIL has changed a lot. Guys are getting paid a lot of money. So we haven’t seen a ton of wrestlers come over. Some of these guys are making a million, $1.5 million—with your top recruits, do you come fight after that? Put it away, be smart about it.”

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Wrestling: DI Wrestling Mar 22, 2025 Philadelphia, PA, USA Wyatt Hendrickson of the Oklahoma State Cowboys defeats Gable Steveson of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the Division I Men s Wrestling Championship held at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxHartlinex 20250322_eh_se7_02946

That’s definitely an interesting point by Storley. If more lucrative paths open up outside of pure martial arts, plenty of athletes might lean toward those instead of grinding it out in a taxing sport like MMA. Especially with the UFC often criticized for underpaying fighters. Still, Steveson feels like a different beast altogether—someone who just might take the leap and test himself inside the cage someday.

Gable Steveson wants to put those UFC gloves on in the future

Gable Steveson has always given off the vibe that he’s open to exploring more than just wrestling. He’s already booked for a grappling showdown against Craig Jones at the Craig Jones Invitational on August 31, 2025. And with his strong wrestling background, the Indiana native seems genuinely curious about what it’s like to feel a punch while wearing UFC gloves.

At the Overdogs podcast with Mike Perry, he said, “I want to put the gloves on. I want to be a UFC star, a champion. I want to hold that belt up high and be in the heavyweight division. And I think the main thing is taking the time with it and making sure everything’s polished and right, so when I do shoot off, that rocket ship has no stopping. And so that’s the main thing right now.”

He’s been showcasing his talent under the TKO banner in WWE, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Steveson sporting UFC gear in the future. With his Olympic wrestling background, he might revive memories of the Daniel Cormier era, overpowering opponents with sheer grappling prowess. Stylistically, he could hold his own against power punchers like Alexander Volkov or Sergei Pavlovich if he takes that step with the right training.

So, are you looking forward to Gable Steveson making his debut in the UFC cage one day? Do you think he’ll stay in pro wrestling and continue to cash in there? Share your thoughts in the comments below.