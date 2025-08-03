Neil Magny Sets New Personal Record, Earns Praise After UFC Vegas 108 Win

Having made his debut in Dana White‘s promotion way back in 2013, welterweight veteran Neil Magny has never been able to get his hands on a title shot. His run in the UFC has been a mixed bag, but Magny, who’s about to turn 38, is still competing at the highest level, and guess what? ‘The Haitian Sensation’s recent victory earned him a place in the promotion’s history books.

Neil Magny recently headed into UFC Vegas 108 with a 2-fight losing skid to take on Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. It appeared as if he’d rack up a third consecutive defeat, as his Brazilian counterpart got him in a bit of trouble in the first round. But come the second round, ‘The Haitian Sensation’ ended the fight with a barrage of ground-and-pound strikes on dos Santos, leading referee Mark Smith to stop the fight.

A couple of UFC fighters, with one of them being a former champion, seemed impressed with Neil Magny’s performance, as he came back from the dead to win the fight. “Congrats to Magny earned that with a hard first round,” lightweight star Terrance McKinney wrote on X. Meanwhile, former bantamweight kingpin Aljamain Sterling also seemed to enjoy Magny’s fight, writing, “Do it for the Unc’s!!! Woooo!!”

This win marks ‘The Haitian Sensation’s 23rd win under the UFC banner, and guess what? The soon-to-be 38-year-old is tied in second place along with four other legends of the promotion. As you may know, the top spot for the most wins belongs to lightweight legend Jim Miller, who has 27 wins under his belt. This feat is surely a cause for celebration for Neil Magny.

Well, Neil Magny has another thing to celebrate after his UFC Vegas 108 win. If you’re wondering what that is, well, he has become an alumnus of The Ultimate Fighter who has the most wins in the UFC. So, what is next for ‘The Haitian Sensation’? Well, let us hear what he had to say in his post-fight interview.

What comes next will happen after his birthday, claims Neil Magny

Neil Magny has every reason to enjoy his night in Las Vegas after the win over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. Not only did he create a personal record, as we’ve mentioned already, he’s birthday is coming up shortly. So when Hall of Famer Michael Bisping asked him what’s next for him, Magny claimed that he’s going to make those decisions after he celebrates turning 38 years old.

“We’re about to find out [what I have left to achieve in the UFC],” Neil Magny stated during the post-fight interview. “I’ll turn 38 in about six hours from now. We’ll just keep going from there.” Well, Michael Bisping would not let Magny get out of the Octagon without saying, “Happy birthday, my friend, and congrats on your win.”

So, Neil Magny is back in the winning column, and he was ecstatic about it. Now, the most sensible goal for him would be to get back in the rankings and inch closer to the title. It’ll be interesting to see how much more Magny fights, given that he’s almost reaching the twilight stage of his fighting career. Let us know your thoughts on the welterweight fighter in the comments down below.