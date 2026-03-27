Netflix Hikes U.S. Subscription Prices Ahead of Historic Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano Superfight

Netflix isn’t just hosting the upcoming Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano MMA card—they’re looking to squeeze every last dollar of potential out of it. The first-ever MMA event broadcast live on Netflix, scheduled for May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, will have several former UFC stars featured on the card. But ahead of the event, the broadcast partner has raised their subscription prices in the US for the second time in little over a year.

The update came on Thursday, as Netflix raised prices across three plans. Under the new pricing, the standard subscription with ads now costs $8.99 per month, which is $1 more than its previous $7.99 rate. Meanwhile, the ad-free version, which allows streaming on up to two devices simultaneously, has increased by $2, rising from $17.99 to $19.99 per month. However, that’s not the end of the price hike. Premium plans, which previously allowed users to watch ad-free content, stream on up to four devices simultaneously, and enjoy Ultra HD and HDR, will now cost $2 more. This brings the price up from $24.99 to $26.99 per month.

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The move suggests that Netflix is confident in its ability to command higher prices, even in a market now saturated with other streaming platforms. However, the price increase could drive some subscribers away. With more than 325 million customers at the end of 2025, Netflix may have already accounted for this possibility. Even if some existing users cancel their subscriptions, the higher pricing could help offset those losses.

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“Our approach remains the same: We continue offering a range of prices and plans to meet a variety of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members we are updating our prices to enable us to reinvest in quality entertainment and improve their experience by updating our prices,” Netflix told Variety.

The new rates will apply to both new and existing customers. While new members will see the updated pricing starting Thursday, March 26, current subscribers will be notified via email at least a month before the changes take effect on their accounts.

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This move also follows a previous price increase in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2025 for the standard tier—the first such hike in three years. But is the price increase solely because of their first MMA card, which has Francis Ngannou, Nate Diaz, Mike Perry, among other giant MMA stars? While they may expect a huge inflow of subscriptions for the event, their main goal appears to be meeting financial and business goals.

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Imago March 10, 2026, Inglewood, California, USA: Most Valuable Promotions Co-Founder JAKE PAUL looks on during a pre-fight press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for Netflix s Rousey vs Carano event. Pre-Fight Press Conference For Netflix And Most Valuable Promotions Ronda Rousey Vs Gina Carano Fight PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAp224 20260310_znp_p224_012 Copyright: xBrandonxPollardx

The streaming giant previously forecasted revenue between $50.7 billion and $51.7 billion for the full year of 2026. This would be a 12 percent to 14 percent increase year-over-year. Not to forget, the company also projected achieving 31.5 percent operating margin this year, with 29.5 percent achieved last year. Their guidance also included cash content spending of $20 billion in 2026—a 10 percent increase from 2025.

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So, the price increase before the event is likely an attempt to achieve those desired goals. And considering the number of great fights on the card, Netflix might have just hit the bullseye.

MVP reveals full card for Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano on Netflix

Jake Paul’s MVP, which is promoting the card, has officially unveiled the full fight card for Rousey vs. Carano. Rousey and Carano’s much-anticipated comeback bout headlines a stacked lineup featuring Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins and Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry.

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The card also includes Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne, Muhammad Mokaev vs. Adriano Moraes, and Lorenz Larkin vs. Jason Jackson, among others.

“This card delivers on MVP’s ethos of building the biggest and most global events in combat sports,” MVP said in a press release. “These fights make the card even bigger and reflect the true global scale of the sport.

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“We are continuing to prove that MVP and Netflix can create blockbuster live experiences… This is what we do.”

Some people online are also comparing the Netflix card to UFC’s Freedom 250 card set for June 14 on the White House lawn, which says a lot about what MVP and Netflix have managed to do. The added benefit is that even after Netflix increased its pricing, watching the card will be cheaper than buying pay-per-view had that been the broadcast pricing system.

Ultimately, Netflix is betting that the star power of Rousey and Carano is compelling enough to make subscribers absorb another price increase, a gamble that will test the loyalty of its massive user base.