Netflix to Bring Dana White’s Story to Screens With 2027 Documentary

UFC CEO Dana White helped turn a $2 million purchase into a multi-billion-dollar combat sports empire, which he currently values at $50 billion. Now, Netflix wants a closer look at the man behind that transformation. Filmmaker Gotham Chopra has reportedly been brought in by the streaming giant to direct a tell-all documentary on White, with a release planned for 2027.

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According to a Page Six Hollywood report, the documentary is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2027. The project was greenlit by former Netflix content chief Bela Bajaria, although neither the streaming platform nor White has confirmed a title or an official release date yet.

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Interestingly, the documentary wasn’t originally conceived as a film about White. The project reportedly began as a documentary about Las Vegas, following a November 2025 Hollywood Reporter report on White’s casino gambling. It eventually shifted its focus to the UFC CEO himself.

Chopra is no stranger to telling the stories of major sporting figures.

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He directed the 10-part series Man in the Arena, which followed Tom Brady’s career, and has worked on documentaries featuring the San Francisco 49ers, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Simone Biles, and other sporting personalities.

The Netflix project also comes with an interesting connection to the UFC’s current broadcasting deal.

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Imago January 24, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: L-R MARK SHAPIRO, President & COO of TKO Holdings, DAVID ELLISON, Chairman & CEO Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, DANA WHITE, CEO and President of UFC, and ARI EMANUEL Executive Chair and CEO of TKO Holdings attend UFC 324 presented by Paramount at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20260124_zsp_o117_257 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

The streaming giant reportedly greenlit the documentary while negotiating with TKO, the parent company behind the UFC, to acquire the promotion’s broadcasting rights. Those negotiations ultimately went nowhere, with Paramount securing the UFC’s broadcasting rights in a massive seven-year deal worth $7.7 billion.

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The disagreement reportedly came down to what each side wanted included in the deal. During an appearance on Puck’s The Varsity podcast in September 2025, TKO president Mark Shapiro said Netflix “didn’t want to have the volume.” Netflix reportedly wanted only numbered events, while TKO also wanted Fight Night cards included. That difference eventually pushed the UFC toward Paramount.

Still, Netflix’s relationship with TKO hasn’t disappeared entirely. The streaming platform continues to broadcast WWE Raw, and now it has a documentary centered on one of the most influential figures in the wider combat sports business.

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But the more interesting question is what Chopra will actually be able to show. Dana White’s career offers plenty of material, from the UFC’s growth into a global powerhouse to the business decisions and controversies that have followed him along the way.

What Gotham Chopra’s cameras could catch

Chopra won’t have to look far for recent material. In June 2026, UFC Freedom 250 brought the promotion to the White House South Lawn, where Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria competed for the lightweight title in the headliner that saw Gaethje emerge victorious.

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White also has a new business venture to discuss.

He launched Zuffa Boxing alongside Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. Since its January debut under the Paramount partnership, the promotion has staged cards in the United States, England, and Ireland. That gives the documentary another major chapter in White’s expanding combat sports ambitions.

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However, a career retrospective and a genuine tell-all are two very different things. There is no confirmation yet about whether White will have creative control over the project or how much of his personal life it will explore.

That leaves several obvious subjects hanging over the documentary.

Will it address Dana White’s gambling, his public feuds with media figures, or the issue of low fighter pay in the UFC? For now, there is no indication of how much room these controversies will receive.

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There is also a change behind the scenes at Netflix. Bajaria, who reportedly greenlit the project, left the company in October 2026, with Peter Rice named as her replacement. Whether that transition has any bearing on the documentary remains unclear.

Ultimately, Gotham Chopra’s previous work with high-profile athletes gives him plenty of experience to draw from.

Dana White’s story could offer a similarly revealing look at the man behind the UFC’s rise, from their $2 million investment to the promotion’s multi-billion-dollar valuation today. But whether Netflix delivers a genuinely candid portrait of the man or a polished account of his business success remains the biggest question surrounding the project.