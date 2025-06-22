New Criminal Charge Against Jon Jones Comes to Light After UFC Retirement, Per Reports

Just hours after Jon Jones officially announced his retirement from the UFC, a fresh legal issue surfaced, one that the former champion didn’t mention in his emotional farewell. “Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC,” Jones posted on social media, “This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years.”

But behind the scenes, another chapter was already unfolding.

According to Championship Rounds on X, “Jon Jones is facing a new criminal charge filed against him this past week in Albuquerque.” The Albuquerque Journal further reported that a criminal summons was filed Tuesday, accusing Jones of a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident, an incident that allegedly occurred in February.

The charge, while not reportedly major in legal weight, adds yet another entry to a long history of run-ins with the law for the former UFC two-division champion. Known for his brilliance inside the Octagon, Jones has often struggled to stay out of trouble outside of it.

