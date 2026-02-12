New Details Emerge on UFC’s First “The Ultimate Fighter” Season Under Paramount

The Paramount deal has already shaken up the UFC. Now, Dana White is on the hunt for a new talent with another season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ (TUF), and for the first time under Paramount. While the new season is yet to be officially announced, an insider has dropped some details on what to expect!

Now, what’s interesting is that the coming season 34 will be the very first under the new UFC-Paramount partnership deal. In a $7.7 billion deal, the leading MMA promotion gave the media rights to Paramount Skydance. Through that, they are already shaking major things up. And along with that, the multinational media company has become the exclusive home for all new seasons of The Ultimate Fighter. Now, what’s in store for TUF season 34 after the billion-dollar partnership?

Reported Details Emerge for ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Season 34

According to a post from @realkevink on X, the possible details for ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ season 34 are out. “I Am Hearing The UFC Is Looking For Bantamweights (135) and Middleweights (185) For The Male Division and For Women Flyweights and Strawweight For #TUF34,” the X user noted. “The Weight Classes Are Not Finalized and Can Be Changed, But As Of Now This is The Plan.”

The MMA content creator seemingly hinted that the new season will have a male division and a female division. This would be the first time that has happened in the last three seasons. The Ultimate Fighter 30 (TUF 30), also known as The Ultimate Fighter: Team Peña vs. Team Nunes, was the last season that featured a women’s division.

Juliana Miller was the fighter who won that season to earn a UFC contract. And she has a bout coming up against Carli Judice at UFC Houston on Feb. 21. Similar to that season, surely another MMA talent will rise up to the occasion and earn the UFC contract.

Amid that, the reports also suggest that the coaches for TUF 34 have yet to be decided. Now, this news comes amid the release of several fighters from the roster.

UFC Releases Ranked Heavyweight Fighter

In the aftermath of UFC Vegas 113, the promotion has been quite active in clearing out the roster. While some are being axed after losing their bouts, a few have also been released despite winning. Jailton Almeida, for starters, seemingly got cut after his defeat to Rizvan Kuniev. Now, this comes after the intense scrutiny he received for his recent lackluster performances.

Apart from that, Alex Morono was another fighter who was released by the UFC. For Morono, it was a long journey in the promotion, with a total of 24 fights. Although he suffered defeat in his last fight at UFC Vegas 113, Morono wanted one more bout as his retirement fight in the promotion. But UFC executives had their minds made up.

And in another surprising turn of events, Javid Basharat got axed from UFC. Now that came in despite him being on the winning side at UFC Vegas 113. But it was more of a strategic decision as the promotion decided not to renew the Afghan fighter’s contract.

These current developments only add to the excitement of what is yet to come! Let us know what you think in the comments below.