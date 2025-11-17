New Footage Shows Hasbulla Being Rescued After UFC 322 Fans Swarm ‘Mini Khabib’ at MSG

Russian social media star Hasbulla had quite an eventful weekend. The 23-year-old was in New York for UFC’s biggest card of the year, headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena. After the fight, Hasbulla stepped into the Octagon to snap photos with Makhachev and the team, celebrating the triumph of his fellow Dagestani champion. But what happened afterward was something he definitely didn’t see coming.

New footage from the event, shared by Russian heavyweight Rizvan Kuniev on Instagram earlier today, showed one of Hasbulla’s entourage sprinting with him in his arms as fans rushed toward them. In the footage, the man carrying Hasbulla hurriedly slips into the car and urges the driver to leave immediately. “Brother, let’s move from here.”

“Damn Hasbulla, you’re heavy,” the man also joked, to which the social media influencer responded back, “I didn’t want this war.”

Within seconds, the crowd surrounded their vehicle, desperate to snap photos of the Russian influencer. Red Corner MMA later reposted the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Some fans literally lose their minds when they see Hasbulla. Hasbulla had to be rescued from fans as he was leaving the UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.”

Hasbulla first exploded on social media in 2021 after flawlessly mimicking Khabib Nurmagomedov’s stare-down and trash-talk with Conor McGregor. His spot-on impressions of Khabib’s mannerisms, accent, and unmistakable Dagestani tough-guy aura went viral worldwide, ultimately earning him the nickname ‘Mini Khabib.’

Hasbulla often attends UFC events and even shows up during training sessions of his fellow Dagestani fighters. However, his presence in such fighting events often gets him in trouble.

When Jorge Masvidal stepped in to protect the social media personality

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal found himself as an unexpected protector during a chaotic incident inside the Russian Ultimate Fighter house. The incident occurred during filming for Alf Reality, the Russian version of The Ultimate Fighter, which has already been marked by tension and full-blown brawls.

After Nate Diaz left the show due to a violent altercation sparked by old rivalries involving Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev, Masvidal and Yoel Romero were brought in alongside Jon Jones to stabilize the cast. However, these things rarely go as planned. In a clip shared online, another fierce fight broke out between contestants.

And it spilled directly toward Jones, Masvidal, Romero, and Hasbulla, who were seated nearby. Realizing Hasbulla could be seriously hurt if the brawlers toppled onto him, Masvidal immediately stepped between them, shielding the Russian star until Romero and Jones intervened to break up the melee.

It appears that Hasbulla finds himself in curious scenarios. He may have wanted to enjoy a night of amazing fights at UFC 322, but ended up being chased by fans while leaving the event. What did you make of the video?