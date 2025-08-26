New Ringside Video Shows Kid’s Reaction to “Bleeding” Syko Stu After Raja Jackson’s Assault

Raja Jackson has dominated headlines since last weekend after assaulting wrestler Stuart Smith, better known as Syko Stu, at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Sun Valley, Los Angeles. Footage from Kick’s live stream captured the shocking moment the 25-year-old son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson lifted Smith over his head and slammed him onto the canvas with a thunderous crash. Jackson then unleashed over 20 punches on the unresponsive Stu before other wrestlers rushed in to stop him.

In the aftermath, reports surfaced of a prior altercation between the two, where Stu had smashed a beer can over Raja’s head—a confrontation that fueled the brutal attack. Raja was reportedly promised payback for the beer can incident, but by the end, Stu was rushed to a hospital. Andrew Smith, Stu’s brother, later confirmed that Stu was stable but in critical condition. According to the LA Times, LAPD officers were called to the venue at 9 p.m. on a report of attempted murder, though no official charges of that severity have yet been filed. Now, newly emerged footage of the assault has surfaced.

“Oh my god, he’s bleeding so bad,” a child in the audience can be heard saying in the video moments after the attack. Raja was always set to confront Stu in the ring, but the plan called for a scripted encounter—one meant to wrap up the storyline between Smith and Raja without causing any real harm to Smith. In fact, Smith had even apologized for smashing a beer can on Raja’s head after thinking he was a worker at the event. Although sources say Raja accepted the apology at the time, his actions in the ring suggest otherwise, blindsiding Smith with legitimate strikes that broke from the agreed script.

The footage also shows Raja admitting to what he was going to do, making the assault premeditated. “I’m gonna really have to show him, like, he can’t just hit a f—ing can on my goddamn face,” Raja said in the footage. “I’m dead serious. This s–t’s not gonna be scripted, I’m telling you. I know I’ll wrestle in the script. I’m talking about what I’m gonna do to the guy.” Reportedly, the damage was so bad that Smith’s injuries included broken facial bones and significant dental trauma. Medical staff confirmed to local media that Smith required immediate reconstructive surgery and remains under close observation. The WWE has since cut its ties with KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, and Raja has been banned from Kick.

The fallout extended further: industry insiders have begun questioning how independent promotions like KnokX Pro enforce safety protocols. Fans and experts are debating whether smaller shows should face stricter oversight after allowing such a violent deviation from the script. Many commenters argue that the lack of medical personnel ringside worsened the situation, while others highlight the liability risk for event organizers.

Despite all that, reports reveal an even more disturbing update about the entire incident.

KnokX Pro wrestlers are asked not to cooperate with cops regarding the Raja Jackson-Syko Stu incident

Since the attack, new disturbing claims have surfaced online, which suggest that KnokX Pro management is asking the wrestlers in the promotion not to cooperate with the authorities. Wrestler Ian revealed in the ‘Scaling Up’ podcast, “The most disgusting thing that people at this school are being encouraged to not cooperate with the police…”

“That is extremely dishonest. You guys let your friend almost die, and now you’re trying to have people lie for you,” Ian added. Internal messages from KnokX Pro’s Kevin Thomas advised talent to “fly low” and warned, “If Law Enforcement or an attorney for the suspect contacts you in any capacity, let someone here know right away for guidance.”

Parents present at the show have spoken out online, with one attendee posting on Facebook: “My son has nightmares every night since what he saw. He doesn’t understand why someone wouldn’t stop it sooner.” Raja is currently under investigation, but his future is anybody’s guess.

The bigger question for the combat sports world: what responsibility should fall on promotions that blur the line between scripted entertainment and real violence? That debate, now unfolding on forums and fan spaces, may define how regulators and fans respond to Raja Jackson’s case in the months ahead.

