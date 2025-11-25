New York Mayor Announces Investigation Into Key Figures Involved in Dillon Danis Brawl at UFC 322

Essentials Inside The Story NYC Mayor Eric Adams announces probe into UFC 322 brawl

Dana White had addressed the meelee and decalred the promotion's response

Colby Covington dismisses Dillon Danis' public stunts

Dana White, the UFC, and fans have largely moved on from the promotion’s historic 12th visit to New York with UFC 322, but the night’s aftermath still continues to make headlines. What was expected to deliver a major pay-per-view showdown with all eyes on Islam Makhachev, however, erupted into chaos at Madison Square Garden on November 15.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Makhachev captured the welterweight belt, becoming the UFC’s 11th double-division champion. But before the main event, controversial MMA fighter Dillon Danis grabbed the spotlight. Broadcasters reported that he got into an altercation with members of ‘Team Khabib,’ recalling the chaos of the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. After the bout, UFC CEO Dana White took responsibility for the incident. Now, weeks after the UFC 322 event, New York’s mayor has stepped in, finally breaking his silence on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

NYC mayor addresses controversial Madison Square Garden fight involving Dillon Danis

“It never crossed my mind that this kid, with the entire Muslim Brotherhood sitting in the first five rows for Islam Makhachev, would cause an issue.” Dana White said, explaining that even though he received regular updates from security and management about Dillon Danis, who was sitting among the spectators near the fighters’ row, he did not act on the warnings.

“As soon as the breakout happened, I was there and thought, ‘F—, I know exactly what that is’. And yeah, you will probably never see Dillon Danis at the UFC right now.” Dana White declared at the UFC 322 post-fight press conference. The NYPD quickly responded to the scene and launched an investigation into the incident.

In the aftermath, New York’s Mayor Eric Adams and a retired NYPD captain also addressed the altercation at Madison Square Garden. “These assaults at Madison Square Garden are completely unacceptable,” Eric Adams wrote on X. “The NYPD is already conducting a full investigation, and everyone responsible will be held accountable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This latest mid-fight incident has again tarnished the promotion’s reputation, recalling the controversy from the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight. Back then, after the Irishman submitted, ‘The Eagle’ jumped out of the cage at Dillon Danis following a provocation from McGregor’s associate. The incident then prompted the LAPD to intervene and, as a result, drew widespread criticism of the promotion despite its global prominence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Colby Covington slams Dillon Danis after UFC 322 brawl

Dillon Danis made a desperate push to get the attention of UFC CEO Dana White and the entire MMA world, and in some ways, he actually succeeded. But the price has been heavy. Major promotions have now shut him out of their events, which directly hurts his chances of ever fighting under the UFC banner. That night, Islam Makhachev’s teammate beat him, and security immediately escorted him out of Madison Square Garden.

Soon after, Khabib’s coach Javier Mendez revealed that ‘El Jefe’ mocked the Muslim faith, which eventually triggered the cageside melee. Since then, the MMA community has hammered him with criticism, even from some of the sport’s most controversial names. And to top it off, Colby Covington also weighed in. “I can’t pay attention to anything that guy does,” said Colby Covington while speaking to ‘The Schmo.’ “He is not relevant; he has never won a fight in his life. I don’t pay attention to the circus sideshow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So now, with tension around Danis only getting heavier, the real question is what his future in the MMA world actually looks like. Do you think he’ll ever get the chance to see his friend Conor McGregor make that rumored return at the UFC White House event next year? Let us know what you think.