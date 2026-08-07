Conor McGregor Turns to Tom Brady, GSP, and Others for Motivation After Surgery

Conor McGregor is already looking ahead after successfully undergoing knee surgery the day before yesterday, and the former two-division UFC champion has revealed which sporting icons he is using as motivation for his next return.

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Just a day after revealing that the procedure went successfully, ‘The Notorious’ provided a video update to fans on social media, making it clear that his focus is already on returning to the Octagon in 2027. But not just that, the Irishman then mentioned several athletes who recovered from serious ACL injuries, claiming they are now inspiring his recovery.

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“What’s up, folks? The Mac is back, baby,” he said in the Instagram video. “My knee is repaired. Surgery was a success. And I’m on the road to recovery. That should tell you all you need to know about my mindset. Straight into surgery, knee repaired, and on the road. Let’s go.

“I want to give a shout out to Dominick Cruz, who returned from multiple ACLs to recapture his bantamweight crown. Georges St-Pierre, multiple ACLs. No wonder he retired after his second ACL. However, he’s doing backflips and moving, is still stellar.”

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McGregor also looked beyond MMA, mentioning NFL legend Tom Brady‘s famous comeback from a torn ACL.

“There are notables in other sports,” he continued. “NFL, Tom Brady, done it. These are my motivations here, especially the fighting boys. Unstoppable, baby. My mindset is unstoppable, unbreakable. Stay tuned, folks.”

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And there is no denying that the names ‘The Notorious’ mentioned are perfect examples of people who refused to let serious knee injuries define their careers. Dominick Cruz overcame numerous ACL tears and spent more than four years away from competition before defeating T.J. Dillashaw and reclaiming the UFC bantamweight title in 2016.

Imago December 26, 2021, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady 12 about to throw a pass. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to win 32 to 6 over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte USA – ZUMAw123 20211226_zap_w123_030 Copyright: xJasonxWallex

Georges St-Pierre similarly recovered from an ACL injury before defeating Michael Bisping to win the UFC middleweight title after a four-year hiatus. Meanwhile, Tom Brady famously tore his ACL and MCL in the first game of the 2008 NFL season before returning the next year and winning four Super Bowls.

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So now, Conor McGregor is hoping to follow a similar path after tearing his ACL and meniscus seconds into his UFC 329 rematch with Max Holloway. Dana White has already confirmed that the Irishman is expected to be sidelined for roughly a year, with the Irishman himself admitting his plan to fight one final time on his current UFC contract during International Fight Week in 2027.

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And to be fair, it’s hard to doubt his plans since long before the operation, Conor McGregor had already stunned fans and even doctors with how active he looked despite suffering what was described as a serious ACL tear.

Conor McGregor’s recovery had even left one doctor scratching his head

While still awaiting surgery, the former UFC double champion regularly posted clips of himself performing leg-heavy workouts, putting significant weight through the injured knee.

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And as expected, they went viral and even caught the attention of sports medicine physician Brian Sutterer, who claimed that the footage didn’t match what he would expect from a mere mortal with Conor McGregor’s injuries.

“Starting to wonder what’s going on with Conor McGregor’s ACL tear,” Sutterer wrote on X. “He’s posting a lot of pretty intense knee loading workout videos and seems to have great range of motion and function.

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“If the plan is a return for IFW 2027 and he truly has a complete ACL tear, he needs to get that surgery done and I’m surprised he hasn’t had it yet based on what’s been reported.”

‘The Notorious’ has since answered that question by successfully undergoing surgery, which is likely the most significant step on his route to recovery. It is worth noting that Conor McGregor has also stated why this injury was more severe than the ACL tear he suffered against Max Holloway in 2013.

While the injury to his left leg allowed him to grapple his way to victory, the damage to his right knee at UFC 329 limited practically every movement.

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Now that the procedure is done and recovery has begun, Conor McGregor is set to draw inspiration from some of the greatest comeback stories in combat sports and beyond as he prepares for what he claims will be his final bout in the UFC.