NFL Player-Turned-MMA Fighter Slams “Coward” Fight Fixers Amid UFC Betting Scandal

Tom Aspinall may need to keep an eye out for Josh Hokit, who only knows how to finish fights, much like the reigning champion. Leaving the NFL after not making it into a full squad in 2020 and 2022, Josh Hokit has made a tremendous start to his MMA career. With a 100% finish rate, none of his seven pro fights have gone the distance. The same thing happened at UFC Vegas 111, where ‘The Incredible Hok’ landed a clean right hook to shut down Max Gimenis in just 56 seconds, winning a $50K bonus on his debut in the promotion.

But that’s not what we’re talking about! As we all know, the UFC has been the talk of the town, no longer because of a blockbuster business deal or a mega event, but because of a fixing scandal. After Isaac Dulgarian‘s fight last weekend led to an FBI investigation, Josh Hokit chimed in to add his take on the situation.

Josh Hokit shows no respect for fight fixers after UFC betting scandal

Josh Hokit did not hold back while making it clear what he thinks about fight fixers. He used strong words to describe them, calling their illicit activities a “coward move.” Furthermore, the heavyweight fighter also believes that getting involved in fight fixing and betting scandals is not a very beneficial move for the fighters because they are throwing their lives away just to make a few thousand dollars.

“I just think it’s a coward move, and it just doesn’t make sense financially unless they’re making over a million, but I doubt that they are,” said Josh Hokit at the post-fight presser. “They have to spend the rest of their lives in federal prison. So, that is just not very smart.”

After the scandal blew up over the last week, quite a few fighters have revealed being approached by fight fixers, while some of them have taken back their words. When asked if he was one of the fighters who’ve been approached to throw fights away, the NFL player-turned-MMA fighter denied, saying, “Never.”

Meanwhile, Josh Hokit did not just make it to the news today because of his win and comments on the fixing scandal. In fact, he caught fans’ attention for his persona, as he claims to be the second coming of MMA legend Chael Sonnen.

‘The Incredible Hok’ announces himself as the ‘reincarnated’ Chael Sonnen

56 seconds were not enough for Josh Hokit to entertain the fans. So he decided to go for it on the microphone and channelled his inner Chael Sonnen. He laid out a promo, making it clear how much influence ‘The American Gangster’ has had on him. During the post-fight presser, the former San Francisco 49ers tight end and Arizona Cardinals fullback indicated that he plans to keep entertaining the fans like Sonnen did during his years as a top fighter outside the Octagon.

“The bad guy is reincarnated inside of a dadbod heavyweight,” said the UFC heavyweight debutant. “It is what it is. I mean, shout out to ‘The Bad Guy,’ Chael Sonnen.” That’s not all. Josh Hokit has his eyes on his next opponent.

The heavyweight fighter wants to pick a fight with Brazilian heel-hunter Valter Walker, who wanted to fight Hamdy Abdelwahab before he got released by Dana White and Co.

Josh Hokit really made an instant impact with his thunderous knockout win and post-fight antics. Is he the breath of fresh air the heavyweight division needs? With his debut, Hokit joins names like Austen Lane, Greg Hardy, Matt Mitrione, and Zac Pauga as NFL players turned UFC stars. Can he go farther than they ever did?