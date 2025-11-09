NFL Player-Turned-UFC Fighter Responds to Valter Walker’s Outburst After Callout

The intensity at UFC Vegas 111 wasn’t just about knockouts; it was about personalities colliding. Few captured the chaos better than ex-NFL fullback and heavyweight prospect Josh Hokit. After flattening Max Gimenis in under a minute, the 26-year-old did more than just announce himself; he made sure no one would forget him. Draped in an American flag and radiating charisma, he delivered a promo reminiscent of Chael Sonnen meets WWE.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The crowd laughed, cheered, and booed just as he intended. But one man didn’t laugh. When Hokit slammed Valter Walker on the mic, he struck a nerve. Walker, who is still healing from a fractured leg, exploded online. His posts were not hype; they were personal, bitter, and downright threatening. The former NFL star’s response? He just decided to stir the pot further.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Hokit responds to Valter Walker’s outburst

Josh Hokit grinned and leaned into the microphone when asked about the furious response during his post-fight press conference. “I mean, all these Brazilians, they just talk and they talk, and they say they’re going to shut me up,” he said. “Two Brazilians down… it’s going to be three with him. So, it is what it is.”

His words reflected the same boldness that propelled him from the gridiron to the Octagon. Walker’s rage was not a threat to ‘The Incredible Hok’; instead, it was validation. After all, Hokit’s background as a former NFL player gives him an advantage that most rookies lack: real composure under pressure. Others may panic in the face of instant fame or social media heat, but he thrives on it.

His MMA undefeated streak, which is now capped by a 56-second knockout, showcases a fighter who combines natural athleticism with entertainment instincts. The comparison to Chael Sonnen isn’t coincidental; Hokit studied the art of the callout as much as the art of combat. And how did Walker react? It was precisely the kind of spark he sought.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago July 13, 2025, Nashville, Tn, United State: Valter Walker celebrates his victory over Kennedy Nzechukwu in a Heavyweight bout during the UFC Nashville: Lewis vs Teixeira at Bridgestone Arena on July 13, 2025 in Nashville, TN, United State. /PxImages Nashville United State – ZUMAp175 20250713_zsa_p175_051 Copyright: xDannyxPerezx

Meanwhile, Walker’s fury stemmed from a very real place. The Brazilian fought with a fractured leg to submit Louie Sutherland at UFC 321, barely able to stand as the referee pulled him off. Hearing an unproven rookie disrespect him struck a deeper chord for a man who has endured such pain. His cryptic post, “What shoe size do you wear?” wasn’t banter. It was an unsettling reminder that his signature heel hook has ended careers, not just fights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, what began as a casual insult has evolved into one of the most unexpected rivalries in the heavyweight division, with these fiery words being shared in the presser. Josh Hokit’s theatrics clash with Walker’s stoic rage, resulting in an American flash vs. Brazilian fire. While both men have vastly different levels of experience and style, they share one unwavering belief: the other must be humbled. So, when that fight occurs, Valter Walker would be looking for some brutality, while the former NFL star would seek to bank about $50K.

Josh Hokit banks a $50K bonus in his promotional debut

For Josh Hokit, the knockout was more than just a statement; it was an investment. The former NFL fullback entered the UFC Apex as a showman and went out $50,000 richer. After knocking out Max Gimenis in 56 seconds, the heavyweight rookie received a Performance of the Night bonus, proving that his hype is more than just about personality. It was a perfect debut: violent, loud, and memorable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFC brass definitely enjoyed every second. Hokit’s combination of sheer might and unapologetic charisma gave the Apex crowd something rare: true electricity. Even before his post-fight rhymes reached the mic, the damage had been done: Gimenis was down cold, and Hokit’s name was already trending. The bonus felt like a recognition of not only his power but also the entertainment he provided, which the heavyweight division had been craving for a long time.

Despite the dazzle, the message underneath was straightforward: ‘The Incredible Hok’ is here to stay. The bonus money and viral mic work just fueled his fire. As he basks in the glory of his flawless debut, Josh Hokit’s next challenge looms large, not just another bout, but a test of whether the showman can continue to match his words with knockouts. And, with Valter Walker still raging online, that $50,000 may only be the beginning of a long-running feud.